Benny Gordon

Team: TriStar Motorsports-44-NXS
Age / DOB:  (46) / 11/29/1970

In addition to serving as the primary sponsor for the Monster Energy Cup Series No. 72 with Cole Whitt, the Florida Lottery will also participate in the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway with Benny Gordon behind the wheel of the No. 44 Florida Lottery Toyota.
Gordon's last run at Daytona International Speedway was July 2016, where he qualified 12th and was unfortunately caught up in an incident near race end. "I'm excited to return to Daytona in the No. 44 Toyota representing TriStar Motorsports. It's a great opportunity having the Florida Lottery on board as our primary sponsor as well as the continued support of VSI Racing," says Benny Gordon. "I appreciate their support and look forward to a solid weekend in Daytona."-TriStar Motorsports NC Feb 16 - 3:34 PM
