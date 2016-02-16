Benny Gordon Team: TriStar Motorsports-44-NXS Age / DOB: (46) / 11/29/1970

In addition to serving as the primary sponsor for the Monster Energy Cup Series No. 72 with Cole Whitt, the Florida Lottery will also participate in the NASCAR XFINITY Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway with Benny Gordon behind the wheel of the No. 44 Florida Lottery Toyota. Gordon's last run at Daytona International Speedway was July 2016, where he qualified 12th and was unfortunately caught up in an incident near race end. "I'm excited to return to Daytona in the No. 44 Toyota representing TriStar Motorsports. It's a great opportunity having the Florida Lottery on board as our primary sponsor as well as the continued support of VSI Racing," says Benny Gordon. "I appreciate their support and look forward to a solid weekend in Daytona."-TriStar Motorsports NC

Benny Gordon has teamed with TriStar Motorsports to race the #14 Toyota Camry at Daytona International Speedway on February 20th in the XFINITY Series Powers Shares QQQ 300. Gordon, in conjunction with his longtime sponsor and friend, Frank Varischetti are once again teaming up to try and better their 5th place finish in July of 2015 at the famed Daytona International Speedway. The TriStar #14 Toyota Camry will have veteran crew chief Eddie Pardue calling the shots for Gordon. Gordon will also have teammate David Starr to draft and compare notes with. David has had several great superspeedway runs in TriStar cars.-Benny Gordon PR

Benny Gordon returns to the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) this weekend to drive the No. 66 SRWR/VSI Toyota Camry at Richmond International Raceway (RIR). The Virginia529 College Savings 250 on September 11, 2015 will mark Gordon’s 4th start in the 2015 season with Performance Energy Group. He piloted the No. 66 Camry in the NXS at Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway during the 2015 season, with his best finish of 5th at Daytona. Friday night’s race will mark Gordon’s third start at RIR.-Performance Energy Group