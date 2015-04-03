Player Page

Clay Greenfield

Team: Clay Greenfield Mtrsprts-68-CWT
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/3/1984

Clay Greenfield (No. 68 Titan Paint Sprayers Chevrolet Silverado) finished eighth in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) fred's 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
He started 16th in the lineup, led one lap completed all laps of the 95-lap race. Greenfield competed in only four of the 19 truck races so far this season and is 37th in the 2017 NCWTS point standings after this event. Oct 14 - 8:00 PM
