Clay Greenfield Team: Clay Greenfield Mtrsprts-68-CWT Age / DOB: (33) / 6/3/1984

Latest News Recent News

Clay Greenfield (No. 68 Titan Paint Sprayers Chevrolet Silverado) finished eighth in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) fred's 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. He started 16th in the lineup, led one lap completed all laps of the 95-lap race. Greenfield competed in only four of the 19 truck races so far this season and is 37th in the 2017 NCWTS point standings after this event.

Clay Greenfield and Venturini Motorsports (VMS) have teamed up for the April 11th ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Troop Aid 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Greenfield, a Clarksville, TN, native has raced partial NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) schedules over the last 4 seasons competing in 30 races and earning a career best 10th place finish at Daytona in the 2012 in the NEXT Era Energy Resources 250. He will drive VMS’s No. 55 Seal Master of Nashville/1-800-SEALCOAT/Southern Pipe & Supply Toyota Camry.-Venturini Motorsports

Clay Greenfield (68 RAM) gets the last qualifying slot open to teams outside of the top 25 in owner points for the Camping World Truck Series race. The lap of 92.375 mph was 33rd fastest in qualifying. He will line up 36th at the green flag for the Kroger 200 at Martinsville Speedway.