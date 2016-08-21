Todd Szegedy Team: Kevin Stuart-85-WMT Age / DOB: (40) / 5/6/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 175

Latest News Recent News

Todd Szegedy (No. 85 Montanari Fuel, Stuarts Automotive Chevrolet), the 2003 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, returns to full-time racing after running just select races last year. Has 19 wins, 86 top fives and 129 top 10s in 205 career NWMT races. His last victory came in 2015 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Todd Szegedy (No. 5 15-40 Connection Chevrolet) finished second in Wednesday night's combined NASCAR Whelen Modified/Southern Modified Tour Bush's Bean's 150 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway. He started 13th in the lineup, led a race-high 74 laps and completed all laps of the 100-lap event. Szegedy, who competed in 3 of the 11 series races so far this season, is currently 28th in the 2016 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour point standings.

LFR Chassis will be back in action in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) at Bristol Motor Speedway, as Todd Szegedy and Rob Fuller Motorsports team up for the Bush’s Beans 150. Veteran NASCAR crew chief, Tony Eury Jr., will make his NWMT crew chief debut this week. Although this will mark his first race as a NWMT crew chief, he has an impressive resume as a NASCAR crew chief. Out of seven starts at Bristol, Szegedy (No. 15 15-40 Connection Chevrolet) has recorded three second place finishes, along with a Top-5 finish in the series. Szegedy looks to record another solid finish at "The World’s Fastest Short Track," a place he knows he can win at.-Zerolight Communications