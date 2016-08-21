Player Page

Todd Szegedy

Team: Kevin Stuart-85-WMT
Age / DOB:  (40) / 5/6/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'9 / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Todd Szegedy (No. 85 Montanari Fuel, Stuarts Automotive Chevrolet), the 2003 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, returns to full-time racing after running just select races last year.
Has 19 wins, 86 top fives and 129 top 10s in 205 career NWMT races. His last victory came in 2015 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mar 15 - 4:18 PM
More Todd Szegedy Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 