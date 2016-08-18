Welcome,
Caleb Holman
Team:
Henderson Motorsports-75-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/7/1984
Latest News
Recent News
Caleb Holman (No. 75 Food Country USA Chevrolet Silverado) led the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session for the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, OH.
He ran a quick lap of 90.045 mph in this session. No. 4 Christopher Bell, No. 99 Ty Dillon, No. 88 Matt Crafton and No. 8 John Hunter Nemechek round out the top-five of the 34 trucks practicing in this session. Tommy Regan in the No. 57 Chevrolet Silverado was the slowest.
Jul 18 - 10:58 PM
Caleb Holman (No. 75 Food Country USA/Lopez Wealth Mgmt Toyota Tundra) finished 15th in Wednesday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) UNOH 200 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway.
He started 21st in the lineup and completed all of the 200 laps run. Holman, who started in 5 of the 13 series races so far this season, advanced four spot to 27th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 09:42:00 PM
Caleb Holman (#75 Food Country USA Toyota Tundra) finished ninth in Saturday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Great Clips 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
He started 25th in the lineup and completed all of the 130 laps run. Holman, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 23rd in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings.
Sun, Feb 28, 2016 09:16:00 PM
Caleb Holman (#75 Food Country USA Chevrolet Silverado) finished eighth in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kroger 200 at Virginia's Martinsville Speedway.
Started 18th in the lineup and completed all of the 200 laps run. Holman, who has competed in seven of the 20 series races so far this season, is currently 30th in the 2015 NCWTS Championship standings.
Sat, Oct 31, 2015 06:49:00 PM
Holman fastest in final Eldora truck practice
Jul 18 - 10:58 PM
Caleb Holman: UNOH 200 in Bristol results
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 09:42:00 PM
Caleb Holman: Great Clips 200 post-race
Sun, Feb 28, 2016 09:16:00 PM
Caleb Holman: Kroger 200 post-race
Sat, Oct 31, 2015 06:49:00 PM
More Caleb Holman Player News
