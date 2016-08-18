Caleb Holman (No. 75 Food Country USA Chevrolet Silverado) led the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session for the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, OH.

He ran a quick lap of 90.045 mph in this session. No. 4 Christopher Bell, No. 99 Ty Dillon, No. 88 Matt Crafton and No. 8 John Hunter Nemechek round out the top-five of the 34 trucks practicing in this session. Tommy Regan in the No. 57 Chevrolet Silverado was the slowest.