Darrell Wallace Jr. Team: Roush Fenway Racing-6-NXS Age / DOB: (23) / 10/8/1993

Bubba Wallace (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) will make his sixth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday afternoon. In five previous starts at the famed superspeedway, Wallace has recorded two top-10 finishes with a best finish of sixth coming in Feb. 2016. Wallace also made two previous starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at "The World Center of Racing" in 2013 and 2014. Seth Barbour will be atop the pit box for his seventh NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona on Saturday. In six previous starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Barbour has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.-Roush Fenway Racing

Bubba Wallace (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) will make his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday afternoon. He earned a 10th-place finish in his lone NASCAR XFINITY Series start at the 1.5-Mile speedway in this event in 2015. Wallace previously made two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at the South Florida track, recording one victory. His victory came in the 2014 NCWTS season finale after starting from the eighth position and leading 30 laps.-Roush Fenway Racing

Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) was credited with a 32nd place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started fifth on the grid and completed 148 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Wallace Jr. is ranked seventh in the 2016 NXS Championship standings after this event. Since this was the elimination race for the Chase Round of 8, only the top four continue to the season-ending Chase Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend to compete for the title.