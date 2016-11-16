Player Page

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Team: Roush Fenway Racing-6-NXS
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/8/1993

Bubba Wallace (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) will make his sixth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.
In five previous starts at the famed superspeedway, Wallace has recorded two top-10 finishes with a best finish of sixth coming in Feb. 2016. Wallace also made two previous starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at "The World Center of Racing" in 2013 and 2014. Seth Barbour will be atop the pit box for his seventh NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona on Saturday. In six previous starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Barbour has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.-Roush Fenway Racing Feb 21 - 8:49 PM
