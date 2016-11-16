Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Team:
Roush Fenway Racing-6-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/8/1993
Latest News
Recent News
Bubba Wallace (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) will make his sixth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.
In five previous starts at the famed superspeedway, Wallace has recorded two top-10 finishes with a best finish of sixth coming in Feb. 2016. Wallace also made two previous starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at "The World Center of Racing" in 2013 and 2014. Seth Barbour will be atop the pit box for his seventh NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona on Saturday. In six previous starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Barbour has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.-Roush Fenway Racing
Feb 21 - 8:49 PM
Bubba Wallace (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) will make his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday afternoon.
He earned a 10th-place finish in his lone NASCAR XFINITY Series start at the 1.5-Mile speedway in this event in 2015. Wallace previously made two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at the South Florida track, recording one victory. His victory came in the 2014 NCWTS season finale after starting from the eighth position and leading 30 laps.-Roush Fenway Racing
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 10:44:00 PM
Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) was credited with a 32nd place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started fifth on the grid and completed 148 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Wallace Jr. is ranked seventh in the 2016 NXS Championship standings after this event. Since this was the elimination race for the Chase Round of 8, only the top four continue to the season-ending Chase Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend to compete for the title.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Bubba Wallace (No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang) will make his fourth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Phoenix International Raceway on Saturday afternoon.
He has one top-10 in three career starts at the one-mile oval, an eighth in the Nov. 2015 event. In 34 career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts on tracks between one and two miles in length, Wallace has recorded four top-fives and 14 top-10s, with a best finish of third at Chicagoland Speedway in Sept. 2015. In two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Phoenix, Wallace recorded a best finish of sixth in the Nov. 2014 event.-Roush Fenway Racing
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:55:00 PM
Bubba Wallace: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Feb 21 - 8:49 PM
Feb 21 - 8:49 PM
Bubba Wallace: Ford EcoBoost 300 advance
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 10:44:00 PM
Wallace Jr. not in NXS Chase Championship 4
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Bubba Wallace: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:55:00 PM
More Darrell Wallace Jr. Player News
1
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(1138)
2
B. Keselowski
2
(1007)
3
C. Elliott
24
(922)
4
M. Truex Jr.
78
(873)
5
K. Harvick
4
(846)
6
T. Dippel
E30
(844)
7
D. Suarez
19
(841)
8
H. Burton
E12
(807)
9
K. Busch
18
(753)
10
J. Johnson
48
(744)
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
The clock resets to zero and it’s time to reset the salary caps as well. Of course none of them are priced at zero, but there may be some great values nevertheless.
»
Peters: Next Era Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Jones tunes up for 500 with USAF Thunderbirds
»
Bubba Wallace: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Ryan Reed: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Zane Smith: runner-up in Jet Tools 150
»
Ben Rhodes: Next Era Energy Resources 250
»
Sheldon Creed: Jet Tools 150 results
»
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 results
»
Cody Coughlin: Next Era Energy Resources 250
»
Matt Crafton: Next Era Energy Resources 250
»
Mears, GEICO, Biagi-Denbeste in 12 NXS races
»
Starr partners with BJ McLeod in Daytona
