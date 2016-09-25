Brett Moffitt Team: Red Horse Racing-7-CWT Age / DOB: (24) / 8/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 177

After picking up one win and three top-five finishes in six NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts for Red Horse Racing in 2016, Brett Moffitt will pilot the No. 7 Toyota Tundra at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 24-year-old from Grimes, Iowa was the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2015 and has earned nine wins in the K&N Pro Series East. Industry veteran Butch Hylton will lead the No. 7 team. Hylton, who began his career as a national series crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2002, has worked with a plethora of drivers across all three national series, earning a total of eight NXS and eight NCWTS wins with various drivers including Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Timothy Peters.-Red Horse Racing

Brett Moffitt (No. 11 Brain Gear/Surface Sunscreen Toyota Tundra) finished 8th in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) UNOH 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. He started 6th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 175-lap race. Moffitt, who started in 6 of the 17 truck races so far this season, moved up on spot to 23rd in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Brett Moffitt (No. 11 Red Horse Racing Toyota Tundra) has two NASCAR Sprint Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. On Saturday, Moffitt will race chassis number 017 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 125 at NHMS. This chassis was last raced at Bristol Motor Speedway to a second-place finish.-Red Horse Racing