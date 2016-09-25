Player Page

Brett Moffitt

Team: Red Horse Racing-7-CWT
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 177

After picking up one win and three top-five finishes in six NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts for Red Horse Racing in 2016, Brett Moffitt will pilot the No. 7 Toyota Tundra at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The 24-year-old from Grimes, Iowa was the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2015 and has earned nine wins in the K&N Pro Series East. Industry veteran Butch Hylton will lead the No. 7 team. Hylton, who began his career as a national series crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2002, has worked with a plethora of drivers across all three national series, earning a total of eight NXS and eight NCWTS wins with various drivers including Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Timothy Peters.-Red Horse Racing Feb 17 - 4:45 PM
