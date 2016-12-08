Alex Bowman Team: JR Motorsports-88-NXS Age / DOB: (23) / 4/25/1993

Alex Bowman made 10 starts in 2016 for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. and managed to score three top-10s and two more top-15s in the process. Bowman also narrowly missed the top 15 with a 16th at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the finale. He was a great way to extend one’s salary cap most weekends, but lacked the consistency to anchor many rosters. He enters 2017 without a fulltime Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride.

Alex Bowman will race the No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS in the Feb. 18 season-opening, non-points The Clash at Daytona International Speedway, which will feature pole position winners from the previous year. Bowman won the No. 88 team’s lone 2016 pole at Phoenix in November. "Alex did such a great job in the car this year, and I felt like he deserved another opportunity," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. "When I spoke with Rick (Hendrick) and the team about him driving The Clash, everyone agreed that he more than earned it, and Nationwide was 100-percent on board. I’m really grateful to him and Jeff (Gordon) for what they did (subbing for Earnhardt) for our team, and I’m glad Alex is getting another run with us."-Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman will make his 50th career NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start this weekend in the No. 88 Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet. Saturday’s race will mark Bowman’s first NXS start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Arizona native has two previous NASCAR Sprint Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway. The No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has 10 starts on tracks measuring 1.5-miles in length this season, where the team earned seven top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13.7.-JR Motorsports