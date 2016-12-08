Player Page

Alex Bowman

Team: JR Motorsports-88-NXS
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/25/1993

Alex Bowman made 10 starts in 2016 for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. and managed to score three top-10s and two more top-15s in the process.
Bowman also narrowly missed the top 15 with a 16th at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the finale. He was a great way to extend one’s salary cap most weekends, but lacked the consistency to anchor many rosters. He enters 2017 without a fulltime Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride. Jan 2 - 1:39 PM
