Grant Enfinger

Team: ThorSport Racing-98-CWT
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/22/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Grant Enfinger, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Champion, will pilot the No. 98 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2017 for ThorSport Racing.
Enfinger, a 32-year-old Fairhope, AL native, who captured his first series win at Talladega in 2016, will compete full-time in the series in 2017, contending for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the series championship title. His 2017 campaign will be led by crew chief Jeff Hensley. Enfinger, who has two wins in the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona, will make his third career NCWTS start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250.-ThorSport Racing Jan 31 - 4:57 PM
