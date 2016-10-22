Grant Enfinger Team: ThorSport Racing-98-CWT Age / DOB: (32) / 1/22/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Grant Enfinger, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Champion, will pilot the No. 98 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2017 for ThorSport Racing. Enfinger, a 32-year-old Fairhope, AL native, who captured his first series win at Talladega in 2016, will compete full-time in the series in 2017, contending for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the series championship title. His 2017 campaign will be led by crew chief Jeff Hensley. Enfinger, who has two wins in the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona, will make his third career NCWTS start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250.-ThorSport Racing

Grant Enfinger (No. 24 Plugfones Chevrolet Silverado) won the fred's 250, his first victory in 13 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races. This is his fifth top-10 finish in 2016 and his first top-10 finish in three races at Talladega Superspeedway. Spencer Gallagher (finished second) posted his second top-10 finish in three races at Talladega and his seventh top-10 finish in 2016. Timothy Peters (third) posted his fifth top-10 finish in eight races at Talladega. Daniel Hemric and John Hunter Nemechek were eliminated from Chase after this race. Advancing to the Chase Round of 6 (sorted by seed): William Byron, Christopher Bell, Timothy Peters, Matt Crafton, Ben Kennedy and Johnny Sauter.

Grant Enfinger (No. 24 Plugfones Chevrolet Silverado) led the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session for the fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. He ran a quick lap of 186.300 mph. No. 51 Cody Coughlin, No. 4 Christopher Bell, No. 88 Matt Crafton and No. 05 John Wes Townley round out the top five of the 34 trucks completing laps in this session. Jennifer Jo Cobb in the No. 1 Chevrolet Silverado was the slowest.