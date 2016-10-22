Grant Enfinger

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nationals sign Joe Nathan to minors deal
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
Steelers interested in James Harrison for '17
Galette says he's re-signing with Washington
Rooney: Steelers anticipate Brown extension
Steelers not counting on Martavis for 2017
Steelers president confident Ben will return
Steelers unsure of Ladarius Green's future
Report: Raiders' Vegas stadium on thin ice
Kiko Alonso recovering from thumb operation
49ers suing Aldon Smith to recoup bonus money
Julio Jones declares himself ready for SB51
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) questionable vs. MIA
Mudiay, Barton questionable for Tuesday
Murray, Chandler, Faried probable Tuesday
Nikola Jokic (hip) out Tuesday vs. the Lakers
Zaza Pachulia headed for an MRI on shoulder
Stephen Curry (illness) practices Tuesday
Derrick Favors limited to non-contact work
Avery Bradley (Achilles) practices Tuesday
Cody Zeller (quad) out Tuesday, unlikely Weds
D'Angelo Russell starting, Calderon to bench
Clint Capela expected to start on Tuesday
CLE to work out Hinrich, Chalmers, Stephenson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Break Point
Jan 31
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1994-2016
Jan 31
Patrick Eaves lighting it Up
Jan 30
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jackets will go with Korpisalo in goal v. NYR
Philipp Grubauer to start for Caps vs. NYI
Capitals get John Carlson back Tuesday night
Morgan Rielly will not return Tuesday night
Andrei Markov back from LBI Tuesday
Kris Letang skates again, will be a GTD
Roberto Luongo now expected to start Tuesday
Dylan Larkin ready to return Tuesday night
Jakob Silfverberg (head) might return Tuesday
Report: NYR give Vigneault contract extension
Caps' John Carlson nearing return to lineup
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Barnett reportedly receives waiver for '17
Report: WR Davis injures ankle while training
Crabtree predicts Wilson will sign with FSU
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 23
Jan 31
DFS Soccer: Week 23
Jan 30
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 30
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Glenn Murray leaves Bournemouth permanently
Mourinho: Rooney not leaving this season
Young will not be moving away from Man Utd
Troy Deeney nets Emirates winner for Watford
Dann slides Palace to away victory v Cherries
Ramsey has a nightmare as Arsenal fall
Magic from Siggy downs Southampton
James Morrison continues his return vs Boro
Alvaro Negredo earns Boro a solid point
Mason feels "lucky to be alive" after injury
Silva: Andrew Robertson isn't going anywhere
Bruce leaves Hull on loan to Wigan Athletic
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Grant Enfinger
Team:
ThorSport Racing-98-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 1/22/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Grant Enfinger, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Champion, will pilot the No. 98 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2017 for ThorSport Racing.
Enfinger, a 32-year-old Fairhope, AL native, who captured his first series win at Talladega in 2016, will compete full-time in the series in 2017, contending for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the series championship title. His 2017 campaign will be led by crew chief Jeff Hensley. Enfinger, who has two wins in the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona, will make his third career NCWTS start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250.-ThorSport Racing
Jan 31 - 4:57 PM
Grant Enfinger (No. 24 Plugfones Chevrolet Silverado) won the fred's 250, his first victory in 13 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races.
This is his fifth top-10 finish in 2016 and his first top-10 finish in three races at Talladega Superspeedway. Spencer Gallagher (finished second) posted his second top-10 finish in three races at Talladega and his seventh top-10 finish in 2016. Timothy Peters (third) posted his fifth top-10 finish in eight races at Talladega. Daniel Hemric and John Hunter Nemechek were eliminated from Chase after this race. Advancing to the Chase Round of 6 (sorted by seed): William Byron, Christopher Bell, Timothy Peters, Matt Crafton, Ben Kennedy and Johnny Sauter.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 05:57:00 PM
Grant Enfinger (No. 24 Plugfones Chevrolet Silverado) led the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session for the fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway.
He ran a quick lap of 186.300 mph. No. 51 Cody Coughlin, No. 4 Christopher Bell, No. 88 Matt Crafton and No. 05 John Wes Townley round out the top five of the 34 trucks completing laps in this session. Jennifer Jo Cobb in the No. 1 Chevrolet Silverado was the slowest.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 04:04:00 PM
Grant Enfinger (No. 24 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado) finished 10th in Saturday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) DC Solar 350 at Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway.
He started 12th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 146-lap race. Enfinger, who entered 6 of the 18 truck races so far this season, is 25th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:51:00 PM
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jan 31 - 4:57 PM
Enfinger wins fred's 250; career 1st victory
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 05:57:00 PM
Enfinger quickest in 1st 'Dega truck practice
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 04:04:00 PM
Grant Enfinger: DC SOLAR 350 results
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:51:00 PM
More Grant Enfinger Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Harvick
4
(1528)
2
M. Truex Jr.
78
(1520)
3
K. Busch
41
(1511)
4
B. Keselowski
2
(1507)
5
C. LaJoie
83
(1461)
6
L. Cassill
34
(1327)
7
A. Kumpen
746
(1247)
8
A. Cindric
819
(1066)
9
C. Briscoe
829
(1062)
10
D. Hamlin
11
(895)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
For much of his career, Busch was known as a driver who faded at the end of the season, but NASCAR is about what one’s done lately.
More NAS Columns
»
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
»
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
»
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
»
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
»
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
»
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
»
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
NAS Headlines
»
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
»
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
»
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
»
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
»
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
»
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
»
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
»
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
»
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
»
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
»
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
»
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved