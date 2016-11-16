Ryan Reed Team: Roush Fenway Racing-16-NXS Age / DOB: (23) / 8/12/1993

Ryan Reed (No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang) has six starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). In his six starts he has earned one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes. In 2015 Reed captured his first NXS Series win in the season-opener at Daytona. He started eighth, led 14 laps and made a last-lap pass for the victory. 2016 Recap: Reed started the 120-lap event from the 11th position, but suffered some damage to the right-rear during a caution early on in the race. The team worked on the car over the course of the race and Reed was able to earn a 16th-place finish.-Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Reed (No. 16 Lilly Diabetes/American Diabetes Association Ford Mustang) will make his fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. In his three previous starts, his best finish of 13th came in 2013. In this race last season, Reed started and finished 17th. Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Reed earned a career-best third-place starting position for the Chase elimination race. He was able to run in the top-10 for the majority of the race, crossing the finish line in sixth and just barely missed advancing to the final round of the inaugural NXS Chase.-Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Reed (No. Lilly Diabetes/American Diabetes Association Ford Mustang) finished sixth in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started third on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Reed is ranked sixth in the 2016 NXS Championship standings after this event. Since this was the elimination race for the Chase Round of 8, only the top four continue to the season-ending Chase Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend to compete for the title.