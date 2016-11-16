Player Page

Ryan Reed

Team: Roush Fenway Racing-16-NXS
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/12/1993

Ryan Reed (No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang) has six starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).
In his six starts he has earned one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes. In 2015 Reed captured his first NXS Series win in the season-opener at Daytona. He started eighth, led 14 laps and made a last-lap pass for the victory. 2016 Recap: Reed started the 120-lap event from the 11th position, but suffered some damage to the right-rear during a caution early on in the race. The team worked on the car over the course of the race and Reed was able to earn a 16th-place finish.-Roush Fenway Racing Feb 21 - 8:41 PM
