COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 3
Nov 3
Stew: Do You Have a Brow Ache?
Nov 3
Dose: Kuz Control
Nov 3
The 3 Most Annoying NBA Teams
Nov 2
Early Season Fantasy Values
Nov 2
Dose: Middleton drops 43
Nov 2
Notable Numbers
Nov 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Nov. 1
Nov 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Trevor Booker (back) questionable vs. Lakers
Marcus Morris (knee) will play 20 mins Friday
Myles Turner (concussion) a GTD for Friday
Manu Ginobili (rest) questionable for Friday
Elfrid Payton (hamstring) ruled out Friday
Otto Porter (illness) probable for Friday
Al-Farouq Aminu expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Lillard Savings Time: Dame makes game-winner
Jusuf Nurkic scores season-high 28 points
Lonzo Ball fails to score in 28 minutes
Brook Lopez scores 27 points in loss to POR
Kyle Kuzma scores career-high 22 points
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brandon McReynolds
Team:
Visconti Motorsports-74-KNE
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/21/1991
Latest News
Recent News
John Visconti, a former owner on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from Long Island, has formed an alliance with Tommy Baldwin to run a partial NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (KNPSE) season with Brandon McReynolds behind the wheel.
McReynolds has made 18 career KNPSE starts, per 51’s TheThirdTurn.com. His most recent three starts came with Tommy Baldwin in 2016. The 26-year-old son of legendary crew chief and FOX commentator Larry McReynolds has been working recently as a driver coach for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson. Now, McReynolds will finally get his chance to get back behind the wheel. He will run the No. 74 machine sponsored by IGA Food Markets who has been a longtime supporter of Visconti’s from when he was racing Legends cars at Riverhead Raceway on Long Island.
Nov 3 - 4:51 PM
Source:
Speed51.com
Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) will finish their first partial season in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East with NASCAR Next Alumnus Brandon McReynolds (No. 21 Kent Construction Chevrolet) this weekend.
After two successful races, including a second-place finish at Greenville Pickens Speedway, Baldwin and McReynolds head to Dover International Speedway for the final race of the season. Joining TBR and McReynolds for the Dover 125 will be Kent Construction Co., a local family-owned company in operation since 1973. They are located in Smyrna, Delaware, and have been involved in racing since 1980.-TBR
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 10:37:00 PM
Brandon McReynolds (No. 21 Rocky Ridge Custom Trucks Chevrolet) scored a second place finish in Monday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140 at South Carolina's Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
He started seventh in the lineup and completed all laps of the 140-lap event. McReynolds, who competed in only two of the 12 NKNPSE races so far this season, is currently 36th in the 2016 championship point standings after this race.
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 03:02:00 PM
Brandon McReynolds (No. 21 Rocky Ridge Custom Trucks Chevrolet) is making his second NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start of the season for car owner Tommy Baldwin after running full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and winning twice there last year.
Finished 29th after starting third at New Hampshire in July. Has made three career starts at Greenville Pickens Speedway in Greenville, South Carolina with a best finish of eighth.
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 12:24:00 PM
McReynolds: Back to K&N East with Baldwin
Nov 3 - 4:51 PM
McReynolds: K&N-East Dover 125 advance
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 10:37:00 PM
McReynolds: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140
Tue, Sep 6, 2016 03:02:00 PM
McReynolds: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 12:24:00 PM
More Brandon McReynolds Player News
