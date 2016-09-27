Brandon McReynolds Team: Visconti Motorsports-74-KNE Age / DOB: (26) / 5/21/1991

Latest News Recent News

John Visconti, a former owner on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from Long Island, has formed an alliance with Tommy Baldwin to run a partial NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (KNPSE) season with Brandon McReynolds behind the wheel. McReynolds has made 18 career KNPSE starts, per 51’s TheThirdTurn.com. His most recent three starts came with Tommy Baldwin in 2016. The 26-year-old son of legendary crew chief and FOX commentator Larry McReynolds has been working recently as a driver coach for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson. Now, McReynolds will finally get his chance to get back behind the wheel. He will run the No. 74 machine sponsored by IGA Food Markets who has been a longtime supporter of Visconti’s from when he was racing Legends cars at Riverhead Raceway on Long Island. Source: Speed51.com

Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) will finish their first partial season in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East with NASCAR Next Alumnus Brandon McReynolds (No. 21 Kent Construction Chevrolet) this weekend. After two successful races, including a second-place finish at Greenville Pickens Speedway, Baldwin and McReynolds head to Dover International Speedway for the final race of the season. Joining TBR and McReynolds for the Dover 125 will be Kent Construction Co., a local family-owned company in operation since 1973. They are located in Smyrna, Delaware, and have been involved in racing since 1980.-TBR

Brandon McReynolds (No. 21 Rocky Ridge Custom Trucks Chevrolet) scored a second place finish in Monday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140 at South Carolina's Greenville-Pickens Speedway. He started seventh in the lineup and completed all laps of the 140-lap event. McReynolds, who competed in only two of the 12 NKNPSE races so far this season, is currently 36th in the 2016 championship point standings after this race.