Player Page

Brandon McReynolds

Team: Visconti Motorsports-74-KNE
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/21/1991

Latest News

Recent News

John Visconti, a former owner on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from Long Island, has formed an alliance with Tommy Baldwin to run a partial NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (KNPSE) season with Brandon McReynolds behind the wheel.
McReynolds has made 18 career KNPSE starts, per 51’s TheThirdTurn.com. His most recent three starts came with Tommy Baldwin in 2016. The 26-year-old son of legendary crew chief and FOX commentator Larry McReynolds has been working recently as a driver coach for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson. Now, McReynolds will finally get his chance to get back behind the wheel. He will run the No. 74 machine sponsored by IGA Food Markets who has been a longtime supporter of Visconti’s from when he was racing Legends cars at Riverhead Raceway on Long Island. Nov 3 - 4:51 PM
Source: Speed51.com
More Brandon McReynolds Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 