Kyle Larson

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-42
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/31/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 120

While dirt tracks around the country often struggled to have 25 cars for their main divisions, the 2017 Chili Bowl has announced 358 current entrants with more expected.
Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JJ Yeley, Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, and Rico Abreu—who won this event in 2015 and 2016—highlight the NASCAR contingent. The skills needed to wheel a midget around a quarter-mile dirt track are certainly different that those needed on high speed asphalt ovals, but there is no substitution for track time. Jan 2 - 12:01 PM
Source: Speed Sport News
