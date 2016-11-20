Kyle Larson Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-42 Age / DOB: (24) / 7/31/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'6' / 120

While dirt tracks around the country often struggled to have 25 cars for their main divisions, the 2017 Chili Bowl has announced 358 current entrants with more expected. Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JJ Yeley, Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, and Rico Abreu—who won this event in 2015 and 2016—highlight the NASCAR contingent. The skills needed to wheel a midget around a quarter-mile dirt track are certainly different that those needed on high speed asphalt ovals, but there is no substitution for track time. Source: Speed Sport News

Kyle Larson easily had the most dominant car of the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, leading 132 of 268 laps, but he was overtaken by Jimmie Johnson on the final restart before finishing second. It is difficult to know if Larson was being polite to the Chase contender and ultimate winner Johnson or if he simply was outrun. Either way, the driver of the No. 42 was one of the top fantasy values for the week.

Sprint Cup driver Kyle Larson, driving the No. 42 ENEOS Chevrolet Camaro, led both Friday practice sessions for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway. His laps of 168.177 mph in the first practice and 170.487 mph in the final practice topped the 43 cars out on the track for these sessions. No. 22 Ryan Blaney, No. 20 Erik Jones, No. 88 Alex Bowman, No. 19 Daniel Suarez, No. 33 Brandon Jones, No. 98 Aric Almirola and No. 6 Darrell Wallace Jr. were other drivers running fast laps.