Set to compete in his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race of the season, Tyler Young heads to Texas Motor Speedway for Friday night’s winstaronlinegaming.com 400 with new crew chief Chad Kendrick.

Kendrick joined Young’s Motorsports this past Monday and will oversee the team’s truck program moving forward with former crew chief Andrew Abbott serving as truck crew chief and crew chief for the team’s developmental K&N Pro Series East program. Eight of Young’s 72-career Truck Series starts have come in the heart of the Lone Star State and eyeing his fifth career top-10 finish, Young says he is still riding the momentum of his top-15 finish at Kansas Speedway last month. His best finish at Texas came in back-to-back races in 2014 and 2015 where he steered his truck to 14th place finishes.