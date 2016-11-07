Tyler Young

Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
SEA prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
MLB investigating Russell for domestic abuse
Mancini cracks two clutch homers vs. Pirates
Mariners' Zunino walks it off to defeat Twins
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
X-rays on Machado's wrist come up negative
Report: Beltre (ankle) could need DL trip
Farmer fires 6 2/3 scoreless innings for win
Sabathia goes eight scoreless versus Boston
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
New OC wants to use Julio more in red zone
OC: Julius Thomas can be '10-touchdown guy'
RBs coach suggests Perkins can be 3-down back
Pederson: Jordan Matthews (knee) is 'fine'
Sammy Watkins (foot) getting in limited work
Zay Jones (knee) back to full practice
DeAndre Hopkins loves playing for Texans
Saints 'gushing' over Adrian Peterson at OTAs
DeVante Parker set for 'giant' 3rd-year leap?
Conley slated for starting role opposite Hill
Chargers rookie WR Williams 'getting behind'
Report: Maclin, Bills 'hung up' over salary
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kings sign Tyler Toffoli for 3 years, $13.8M
Extension for Martin Jones may come in July
Bonino misses practice, remains day-to-day
Blackhawks sign FA defenseman Jan Rutta
Kris Letang (neck) won't make surprise return
Coyotes not shopping goalie Mike Smith
Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery
Evander Kane returns to trade rumor mill
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
Competition committee proposes two changes
Jesper Fast will likely miss start of 17-18
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Allgaier: Pocono Green 250 advance
William Byron: Pocono Green 250 advance
Michael Annett: Pocono Green 250 advance
Elliott Sadler: Pocono Green 250 advance
Kyle Busch enters Midwest Tour Dixieland 250
Kendrick new crew chief for Young at TMS
Ryan Sieg ready for the Tricky Triangle
Martins joins BJ McLeod for Pocono Green 250
Jones tops speed chart in ARCA Pocono test
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl sets the early pace in Lyoness Open
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
Jeremiah comps USC QB Darnold to Andrew Luck
16 players leave the Nevada football program
Crimson Tide lose DT O.J. Smith to transfer
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
Update: Josh Smith assault case dropped
Ole Miss backs HC Freeze in response
Wildcats dismiss DE Bell for rules violation
13 ULL players have felony charges reduced
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Delph attracting interest from several clubs
Man City's Nolito: 'I want to leave'
Giroud hints at exit over lack of game time
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Race for Batshuayi heating up
Another devastating loss for football
Player Page
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Young
Team:
Young Motorsports-02-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/15/1990
Latest News
Recent News
Set to compete in his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race of the season, Tyler Young heads to Texas Motor Speedway for Friday night’s winstaronlinegaming.com 400 with new crew chief Chad Kendrick.
Kendrick joined Young’s Motorsports this past Monday and will oversee the team’s truck program moving forward with former crew chief Andrew Abbott serving as truck crew chief and crew chief for the team’s developmental K&N Pro Series East program. Eight of Young’s 72-career Truck Series starts have come in the heart of the Lone Star State and eyeing his fifth career top-10 finish, Young says he is still riding the momentum of his top-15 finish at Kansas Speedway last month. His best finish at Texas came in back-to-back races in 2014 and 2015 where he steered his truck to 14th place finishes.
Jun 8 - 11:14 AM
Source:
Young's Motorsports
Tyler Young (No. 02 Randco/Young's Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado) finished 14th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS.
He started 19th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 167-lap race. Young, who competed in two of the four truck races so far this season, is currently 22nd in the 2017 NCWTS Championship point standings after this event.
May 13 - 12:42 AM
Tyler Young (No. 02 Randco/Young's Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado) finished 26th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Striping Technology 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX.
He started 23rd in the lineup and completed 143 laps of the 147-lap race. Young, who entered 14 of the 21 truck races so far this season, is 19th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 11:53:00 AM
Tyler Young (No. 02 Randco/Young's Building Systems Chevrolet Silverado) finished 16th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) American Ethanol e15 225 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL.
He started 19th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 151-lap race. Young, who started in 12 of the 16 truck races so far this season, is 16th in the 2016 NCWTS point standings. Only the top eight in the points will continue competing in the Chase for the 2016 NCWTS Championship after this race.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 10:59:00 AM
Kendrick new crew chief for Young at TMS
Jun 8 - 11:14 AM
Tyler Young: Toyota Tundra 250 results
May 13 - 12:42 AM
Tyler Young: Striping Technology 350 results
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 11:53:00 AM
Tyler Young: American Ethanol e15 225 results
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 10:59:00 AM
More Tyler Young Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Larson
42
(1131)
2
K. Busch
18
(1050)
3
C. Purdy
E17
(721)
4
D. Suarez
19
(689)
5
H. Burton
E12
(597)
6
A. Dillon
3
(571)
7
C. Coughlin
813
(568)
8
A. Theriault
A52
(564)
9
C. Briscoe
829
(535)
10
A. Ranger
C27
(532)
