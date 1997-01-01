Player Page

Brandon Jones

Team: Richard Childress Racing-33-NXS
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/18/1997

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will operate five entries out of its XFINITY Series stable. The No. 2 and No. 3 Chevrolets in the 2017 XFINITY Series will include multiple drivers.
Brandon Jones and Brendan Gaughan return with full-time driving duties of the No. 33 and No. 62 Chevrolets, respectively, and will compete for the XFINITY Series driver championship. Jones and veteran crew chief Nick Harrison will be paired together, while Gaughan returns with his long-time crew chief Shane Wilson for their 12th season together. In 2017, RCR will welcome back the storied No. 21 entry with Daniel Hemric behind the wheel. Hemric and two-time NASCAR championship winning crew chief Danny Stockman will work together as Hemric competes for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the XFINITY Series driver championship.-Richard Childress Racing Dec 21 - 4:49 PM
