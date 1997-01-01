Brandon Jones Team: Richard Childress Racing-33-NXS Age / DOB: (19) / 2/18/1997

Latest News Recent News

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will operate five entries out of its XFINITY Series stable. The No. 2 and No. 3 Chevrolets in the 2017 XFINITY Series will include multiple drivers. Brandon Jones and Brendan Gaughan return with full-time driving duties of the No. 33 and No. 62 Chevrolets, respectively, and will compete for the XFINITY Series driver championship. Jones and veteran crew chief Nick Harrison will be paired together, while Gaughan returns with his long-time crew chief Shane Wilson for their 12th season together. In 2017, RCR will welcome back the storied No. 21 entry with Daniel Hemric behind the wheel. Hemric and two-time NASCAR championship winning crew chief Danny Stockman will work together as Hemric competes for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the XFINITY Series driver championship.-Richard Childress Racing

Brandon Jones (No. 33 Rain-X/Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro) will be making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. He has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track in South Florida. Rearview Mirror: Rookie Season... Jones' first season in the XFINITY Series has been an overall success. Through the first 32 races of the season, the 19-year-old driver qualified for the inaugural XFINITY Series Chase, recorded 12 top-10 finishes, led 36 laps, completed 99.1 percent of the laps attempted and has finished every race.-Richard Childress Racing

Brandon Jones (No. 33 Okuma Chevrolet Camaro) finished 18th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 16th on the grid and completed 199 of the 200 laps run. Jones, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, is 11th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.