Chase Elliott Team: Hendrick Motorsports-24 Age / DOB: (21) / 11/28/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 145

Fantasy owners should not expect much of a letdown for Chase Elliott. With Hendrick Motorsports resources, he should be able to avoid the sophomore slump. One reason for this projection is that he has already experienced a minor version of that curse. He came out of the blocks so strong as a rookie that he recorded 11 top-10s in the first 15 races and came one position shy of winning at Michigan International Speedway in June. Elliott had only six top-10s in the final 21 races, but he ended the season with a five-race streak of top-15s. He will continue to be uneven in 2017, but should be a top value in most games.

Chase Elliott finished 11th in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and narrowly missed finishing in the top 10 in yet another inaugural race on a track. Top-10s are hard to come by at Homestead. With the exception of racers in the first event on this configuration, only two earned top-10s in their first attempt. For most of the Ford 400 it appeared Elliott would join David Ragan and Clint Bowyer—both of whom finished 10th in their first attempt—but he wound up just one position short.

Chase Elliott scraped the wall in final practice for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but the damage was minimal enough that a backup car will not be required. Elliott all-but crashed and showed remarkable car control to keep from hitting the wall hard. He was running fifth on the speed chart at the time.