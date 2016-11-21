Player Page

Chase Elliott

Team: Hendrick Motorsports-24
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 145

Latest News

Recent News

Fantasy owners should not expect much of a letdown for Chase Elliott. With Hendrick Motorsports resources, he should be able to avoid the sophomore slump.
One reason for this projection is that he has already experienced a minor version of that curse. He came out of the blocks so strong as a rookie that he recorded 11 top-10s in the first 15 races and came one position shy of winning at Michigan International Speedway in June. Elliott had only six top-10s in the final 21 races, but he ended the season with a five-race streak of top-15s. He will continue to be uneven in 2017, but should be a top value in most games. Jan 5 - 12:06 PM
More Chase Elliott Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 