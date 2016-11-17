Welcome,
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Jrue Holiday drops 33 & 10 on Cavs
Sami Vatanen scratched on Monday night
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Corey LaJoie
Team:
BK Racing-83
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Corey LaJoie has signed on for a partial season with BK Racing in the Monster Energy Cup Series. He will drive No. 83 Toyota for a partial season.
The son of two-time Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie came up the NASCAR ranks through the K&N Pro Series East, Whelen Modified and Southern Modified tours. LaJoie’s best season in NKNPSE came in 2012 when he won five of 14 races and posted 10 top-five finishes before finishing second in the standings to Kyle Larson. LaJoie ran a limited schedule in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series over the next four seasons. His best results were 10th at Bristol Motor Speedway and sixth at Dover International Speedway while driving the No. 24 Toyota for James Whitener last year.
Jan 24 - 12:04 PM
Source:
motorsports.com
Corey LaJoie (Team: No. 24 youtheory Toyota) will be making his third career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
This event will be LaJoie's 16th career XFINITY series start and the 10th this season in the No. 24 Toyota.-Integrity Sports Marketing
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Corey LaJoie (No. 24 youtheory Toyota Camry) will be making his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Phoenix International Raceway.
This event will be LaJoie's 15th career XFINITY series start and the ninth this season in the No. 24. Texas Rewind: LaJoie had high expectations as he entered the last three races of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season. Unfortunately, his string of strong performances would hit a road bump as he would settle for a disappointing 23rd place finish in the running of the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway.-Integrity Sports Marketing
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:28:00 PM
Corey LaJoie (No. 24 youtheory Toyota Camry) will be making his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Texas Motor Speedway.
This event will be LaJoie's 14th career NXS start and the eighth this season in the No. 24. His 2016 Stats: Starts: 7, Average Starting Position: 20.9, Average Finishing Position: 20.4 and Best Finish: 6th (Dover in October).-Integrity Sports Marketing
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Jan 24 - 12:04 PM
Corey LaJoie: Ford EcoBoost 300 advance
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Corey LaJoie: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:28:00 PM
LaJoie: O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge advance
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 03:44:00 PM
More Corey LaJoie Player News
Related News
Team News
