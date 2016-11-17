Corey LaJoie Team: BK Racing-83 Age / DOB: (25) / 9/25/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 180

Corey LaJoie has signed on for a partial season with BK Racing in the Monster Energy Cup Series. He will drive No. 83 Toyota for a partial season. The son of two-time Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie came up the NASCAR ranks through the K&N Pro Series East, Whelen Modified and Southern Modified tours. LaJoie’s best season in NKNPSE came in 2012 when he won five of 14 races and posted 10 top-five finishes before finishing second in the standings to Kyle Larson. LaJoie ran a limited schedule in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series over the next four seasons. His best results were 10th at Bristol Motor Speedway and sixth at Dover International Speedway while driving the No. 24 Toyota for James Whitener last year. Source: motorsports.com

Corey LaJoie (Team: No. 24 youtheory Toyota) will be making his third career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This event will be LaJoie's 16th career XFINITY series start and the 10th this season in the No. 24 Toyota.-Integrity Sports Marketing

Corey LaJoie (No. 24 youtheory Toyota Camry) will be making his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Phoenix International Raceway. This event will be LaJoie's 15th career XFINITY series start and the ninth this season in the No. 24. Texas Rewind: LaJoie had high expectations as he entered the last three races of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season. Unfortunately, his string of strong performances would hit a road bump as he would settle for a disappointing 23rd place finish in the running of the O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway.-Integrity Sports Marketing