Harrison Rhodes Team: JD Mtrsprts w/Gary Keller-01-NXS Age / DOB: (23) / 7/15/1993

Latest News Recent News

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, one of the NASCAR garage’s most established teams, announced Tuesday that Ross Chastain, Garrett Smithley and Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s Chevrolets in NASCAR’s No. 2 series this season. Harrison Rhodes, 23, drove for JD Motorsports in 2015 and is returning for another full-season run this year. The High Point, NC driver ran most of the 2015 season with JD Motorsports and scored one top-10 run in 28 races. "It’s good to be back with Johnny and his guys," Rhodes said. "I feel like we built something pretty good here in 2015, and I’m anxious to get going again." Source: JD Motorsports

Harrison Rhodes (#0 Corporate Caterers Chevrolet Camaro) finished 24th in the November 21st NASCAR XFINITY Series season-ending Ford EcoBoost 300 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway. The JD Motorsports driver started 28th in the lineup and completed 197 laps of the 200-lap event. Rhodes, who competed in 28 of the season's 33 races, scored one top-10 and closed out the season 24th in the final 2015 XFINITY Series driver championship standings.

In May, Harrison Rhodes finished 37th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series season’s first visit to Iowa after his Chevrolet developed suspension problems. He finished only 42 laps. "We’re looking for a much better weekend this time around," said Rhodes, who will be driving the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250. "We never really had a chance to show what we could do back in May. I love this track, and this time we plan to step things up dramatically." Rhodes enters the race in 23rd in XFINITY points.-JD Motorsports