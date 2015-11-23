Player Page

Harrison Rhodes

Team: JD Mtrsprts w/Gary Keller-01-NXS
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/15/1993

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, one of the NASCAR garage’s most established teams, announced Tuesday that Ross Chastain, Garrett Smithley and Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s Chevrolets in NASCAR’s No. 2 series this season.
Harrison Rhodes, 23, drove for JD Motorsports in 2015 and is returning for another full-season run this year. The High Point, NC driver ran most of the 2015 season with JD Motorsports and scored one top-10 run in 28 races. "It’s good to be back with Johnny and his guys," Rhodes said. "I feel like we built something pretty good here in 2015, and I’m anxious to get going again." Feb 7 - 7:51 PM
Source: JD Motorsports
