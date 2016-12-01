Player Page

Spencer Gallagher

Team: GMS Racing-23-NXS
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/20/1989

Spencer Gallagher is one the drivers on the NASCAR.com 'Five to Watch: XFINITY Drivers in 2017' list.
Gallagher matched a career-best runner-up finish at Talladega in 2016 wheeling the No. 23 truck. With his seven 2016 XFINITY starts (in the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro) increasing to a full-time slate in 2017, expect the consistent seat time to aid Gallagher's driver development.-NASCAR.com Jan 13 - 2:05 PM
