Spencer Gallagher Team: GMS Racing-23-NXS Age / DOB: (27) / 11/20/1989

Latest News Recent News

Spencer Gallagher is one the drivers on the NASCAR.com 'Five to Watch: XFINITY Drivers in 2017' list. Gallagher matched a career-best runner-up finish at Talladega in 2016 wheeling the No. 23 truck. With his seven 2016 XFINITY starts (in the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro) increasing to a full-time slate in 2017, expect the consistent seat time to aid Gallagher's driver development.-NASCAR.com

GMS Racing (GMS) announced that, beginning in 2017, the team will compete full-time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) with driver Spencer Gallagher. The Las Vegas native will continue to the pilot the No. 23, a number that he has raced since 2006 in honor of former NASCAR driver TJ Clark and his son, Spencer Clark. Gallagher has been with GMS since 2014, first competing in the ARCA Racing Series and most recently the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Over three seasons and 58 starts, he earned three top-fives, 15 top-10 finishes, and two pole awards. He made his NXS debut this past season, earning a best finish of eighth place at Daytona (July). The team debuted the GMS Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix with a goal of building the program in preparation of running a full-time season in 2017. Source: GMS Racing

Spencer Gallagher (No. 23 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet Silverado) was credited with a 32nd place DNF in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 16th in the lineup and completed 11 laps of the 150-lap race before exiting the race (Accident). Gallagher, who started in all 22 truck races so far this season, is 12th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.