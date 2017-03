Ryan Preece Team: Ed Partridge-6-WMT Age / DOB: (26) / 10/25/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 190

Ryan Preece (No. 6 TS Haulers, Riverhead Raceway Chevrolet), the 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion returns to full-time action driving for Eddie and Connie Partridge. Has 15 wins, 58 top fives and 84 top 10s in 131 career NWMT starts. Captured six top 10 finishes in eight races last season.

Ryan Preece (No. 01 GK Services Chevrolet Camaro) finished 22nd in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 26th on the grid and completed 199 of the 200 laps run. Preece, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, is 17th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Ryan Preece (No. 01 Turnkey Construction/Turnkey Charities Chevrolet Camaro) finished 22nd in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. He started 25th on the grid and completed 197 of the 200 laps run. Preece, who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, is 17th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.