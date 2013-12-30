Player Page

Derek Thorn

Team: Bill McAnnally Racing-43-KNW
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/25/1986

Latest News

Recent News

Derek Thorn (No. 43 Campbell Motorsports/Race for Autism Toyota Camry) will be making his first appearance in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West series since winning his championship in 2013.
The 31-year-old Lakeport, California native scored five wins in 35 series starts between 2008 and 2013. In two previous starts at Sonoma Raceway, Thorn scored a victory in 2013 and a second-place in 2012. Jun 20 - 9:22 PM
More Derek Thorn Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 