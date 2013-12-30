Derek Thorn Team: Bill McAnnally Racing-43-KNW Age / DOB: (31) / 4/25/1986

Derek Thorn (No. 43 Campbell Motorsports/Race for Autism Toyota Camry) will be making his first appearance in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West series since winning his championship in 2013. The 31-year-old Lakeport, California native scored five wins in 35 series starts between 2008 and 2013. In two previous starts at Sonoma Raceway, Thorn scored a victory in 2013 and a second-place in 2012.

In winning the NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West championship, Derek Thorn (No. 6 Ford) relied on a consistent performance throughout the season. He registered three wins, three poles, 12 top-fives and 14 top-10s. In addition to his victories, he finished as the runner-up in four races. He was out front in nine of the 15 events, leading 627 laps for the year. Thorn scored his first career road course win with a victory at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. He also had wins on two short tracks – Stockton (Calif.) 99 Speedway and Colorado National Speedway in Dacono.-NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West

Derek Thorn, from Lakeport, Calif., earned his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship with a 15th-place finish which was enough to hold off a trio of contenders. Thorn carried a 16-point advantage over 2011 series champion Greg Pursley into the night with Cameron Hayley and Michael Self right there, as well. Thorn and NASCAR’s other 2013 touring champions will be honored at the NASCAR Night of Champions Touring Awards ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Source: NASCAR Home Tracks