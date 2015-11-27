Rafael Martinez

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
Final Standard Mock
Mar 24
Podcast: SP/OF Rankings
Mar 24
Podcast: Pirates Check-In
Mar 23
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bud Norris and seven others no-hit Mariners
Indians and Ramirez agree to $26M extension
Indians, Ramirez close to four-year extension
Carrasco (elbow) goes three innings in return
Jon Gray departs outing with foot soreness
Lonnie Chisenhall leaves with shoulder injury
J.D. Martinez diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain
Marlins name Volquez Opening Day starter
Derek Norris to sign one-year deal with Rays
Will Smith to undergo Tommy John surgery
Jarrod Dyson (legs) remains out of action
Jose Quintana to start opener for White Sox
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mail: Keeper League Strategy
Mar 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 24
Mar 24
Stew: Green Light, Gary
Mar 24
Dose: Unleash the Marquese
Mar 24
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
Dose: Rudy Can't Fail
Mar 23
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Giannis scores 34 w/ 13 boards, five dimes
Dennis Schroder scores 28 points in loss
Ryan Anderson with badly swollen ankle
Devin Booker scores 70 points in Boston
Hardaway Jr. scores 25 in 6th straight loss
Belinelli scores 22 points w/ three triples
Ty Lawson and Kosta Koufos starting Friday
LeBron James (eye) questionable for Saturday
Elfrid Payton turns in another triple-double
Brandon Ingram (knee) will play Friday
Buddy Hield (right quad) is probable Friday
Collison, Tyreke and Tolliver resting vs. GSW
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Penultimate Week
Mar 24
Leon Draisaitl Stays Red Hot
Mar 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 23
Podcast: Underrated Players
Mar 23
Leafs Look Good on the Road
Mar 23
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Adam Cracknell scores hat trick vs. Sharks
Nikita Kucherov picks up 1G, 1A in OT win
John Tavares nets two assists in win over PIT
Dustin Byfuglien won't face Ducks on Friday
Kevin Bieksa (face) won't face WPG on Friday
Jacob Trouba (UBI) will play on Friday night
Michael Hutchinson will face Anaheim on Fri
Jason Spezza expected to return on Friday
Rangers will get Dan Girardi back on Saturday
Bryan Rust (UBI) will return on Friday night
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) plans to start Sunday
Penguins will start Marc-Andre Fleury Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martinez fastest in Difrenosa 120 Practice 1
Logano tops both XFINITY Fontana practices
Kyle Larson wins Auto Club 400 pole
Jimmie Johnson does not make quals
Joey Logano does not post quals attempt
Kyle Larson fastest in ACS practice 1
Jimmie Johnson spins in ACS practice 1
Menard consistent, but downwardly trending
Ty Dillon still seeking a Cup top-10
Corey LaJoie has been crash prone
Derrike Cope had season-best finish at Phx
Ryan Blaney has only one two-mile top-15
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
PRO R2 suspended; resumption Sat. at 7:00 am
Stallings WD during R2 of Puerto Rico Open
D. Johnson stays on course for Match Play joy
OQer Bouniol makes cut in PGA TOUR debut
Tanihara win eliminates Spieth at Match Play
DeChambeau posts 11-under w/ career-low 65
Course-record-tying 63 for Wilkinson in R2
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
Kjeldsen wins in R2 @ WGC; McIlroy eliminated
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 24
Podcast: Cook vs McCaffrey
Mar 24
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
Jeremiah: Kizer shows improvement on pro day
Janarion Grant (ankle) takes part in practice
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rafael Martinez
Team:
Canel's Racing-18-NPMS
Age / DOB:
(
55
) / 3/3/1962
Latest News
Recent News
Rafael Martínez (No. 18 Canel's Toyota) was the fastest in the first practice session for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series season-opening Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autodromo Monterrey.
He had a fast lap of 1:15.891 minutes. No. 6 Rogelio Lopez, No. 28 Ruben Rovelo, No. 77 Xavy Razo and No. 88 Ruben Garcia are the rest of the top-five. Julio Cesar Villalobos in the No. 78 was the slowest of the 32 cars out on the track for this session.
Mar 24 - 11:49 PM
Rafael Martínez (#18 Canels - Scotiabank - HDI Toyota) finished 18th in the November 22nd NASCAR Mexico Series season-ending RedCo 240 at Súper Óvalo Chiapas in Chiapas, Mexico.
In 2015, Martinez scored two poles, four top-fives, eight top-10s, earned 1171 points and finished fourth in the final 2015 Mexico Series driver championship standings.
Fri, Nov 27, 2015 07:53:00 PM
Rafael Martínez (#18 Canels - Scotiabank - HDI Toyota) finished seventh in the Sunday, October 18, NASCAR Mexico Series Desafio Deportivo 240 at Autódromo Internacional de Aguascalientes.
He completed all laps of the 171 scheduled in the 12th race of the season and is currently fifth in the 2015 NMS Championship standings.
Sat, Oct 24, 2015 12:14:00 AM
Rafael Martínez (No. 18 Canels - Scotiabank - HDI Toyota) finished ninth in Sunday's NASCAR Mexico Series Amozoc 240 at Autódromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico.
He completed all laps of the 120 scheduled in the ninth race of the season. Martínez is currently 11th in the 2015 NMS Championship standings.
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 03:44:00 PM
Martinez fastest in Difrenosa 120 Practice 1
Mar 24 - 11:49 PM
Rafael Martínez: Mexico Series YE wrap-up
Fri, Nov 27, 2015 07:53:00 PM
Rafael Martínez: Desafio Deportivo 240 notes
Sat, Oct 24, 2015 12:14:00 AM
Rafael Martínez: Amozoc 250 post-race
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 03:44:00 PM
More Rafael Martinez Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(818)
2
T. Gilliland
W16
(772)
3
D. Hamlin
11
(637)
4
J. Logano
22
(617)
5
K. Larson
42
(597)
6
A. Dillon
3
(589)
7
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(583)
8
K. Harvick
4
(574)
9
T. Dillon
13
(508)
10
C. Custer
00
(495)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 25
Fantasy NASCAR is often about a driver’s current momentum. Here is a look at significant stats and predictions for this week’s Auto Club 400.
More NAS Columns
»
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 25
»
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
»
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
»
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
»
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
»
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
»
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
»
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
NAS Headlines
»
Martinez fastest in Difrenosa 120 Practice 1
»
Logano tops both XFINITY Fontana practices
»
Kyle Larson wins Auto Club 400 pole
»
Jimmie Johnson does not make quals
»
Joey Logano does not post quals attempt
»
Kyle Larson fastest in ACS practice 1
»
Jimmie Johnson spins in ACS practice 1
»
Menard consistent, but downwardly trending
»
Ty Dillon still seeking a Cup top-10
»
Corey LaJoie has been crash prone
»
Derrike Cope had season-best finish at Phx
»
Ryan Blaney has only one two-mile top-15
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved