Rafael Martinez

Rafael Martínez (No. 18 Canel's Toyota) was the fastest in the first practice session for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series season-opening Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autodromo Monterrey.

He had a fast lap of 1:15.891 minutes. No. 6 Rogelio Lopez, No. 28 Ruben Rovelo, No. 77 Xavy Razo and No. 88 Ruben Garcia are the rest of the top-five. Julio Cesar Villalobos in the No. 78 was the slowest of the 32 cars out on the track for this session.