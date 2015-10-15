Michael Self Team: MDM Motorsports-28-ARCA Age / DOB: (26) / 11/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 130

Latest News Recent News

For Michael Self, perseverance is the driving force behind his first ever appearance in the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona as he returns to competition with MDM Motorsports in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. Self returns to the track with Sinclair Oil Corporation as a primary partner for the No. 28 Toyota Camry. The 26-year-old Utah native recently put the No. 28 Sinclair Toyota through its paces at the ARCA Racing Series open test at the World Center of Racing. After a successful two days of practice, Self is hoping his time behind the wheel on the 2.5-mile tri-oval will pay off for him during his Daytona debut. Adding to the list of first-times, Self’s effort will be overseen by newly-appointed MDM Motorsports crew chief Shane Huffman. This will be the duo’s first time working together with Self behind the wheel, but the two previously worked side-by-side as a driver coach/crew chief combo at Turner-Scott Motorsports.-ARCA Racing

Michael Self will return to the cockpit of the Nebraska Transport Company No. 0 Chevrolet for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 XFINITY Series race at Kansas Speedway. Nebraska Transport Company made their sponsorship debut in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Iowa Speedway in August. Saturday will mark Self’s seventh appearance in Chevrolets owned and prepared by JD Motorsports with Gary Keller this season. Source: JD Motorsports

Michael Self will make his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut Saturday in the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway, driving the Nebraska Transport Company No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. The move into NASCAR national-series racing is one Self has anticipated for a while. Said Self: "I’ve been fortunate and had a lot of success at Iowa in the past in the K&N series, so hopefully my familiarity with the track will make the transition to the XFINITY car a little easier." Self has run six K&N Pro Series West races at the Iowa track, scoring two wins and four top-five runs.-JD Motorsports