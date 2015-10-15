Player Page

Michael Self

Team: MDM Motorsports-28-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 130

For Michael Self, perseverance is the driving force behind his first ever appearance in the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona as he returns to competition with MDM Motorsports in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.
Self returns to the track with Sinclair Oil Corporation as a primary partner for the No. 28 Toyota Camry. The 26-year-old Utah native recently put the No. 28 Sinclair Toyota through its paces at the ARCA Racing Series open test at the World Center of Racing. After a successful two days of practice, Self is hoping his time behind the wheel on the 2.5-mile tri-oval will pay off for him during his Daytona debut. Adding to the list of first-times, Self’s effort will be overseen by newly-appointed MDM Motorsports crew chief Shane Huffman. This will be the duo’s first time working together with Self behind the wheel, but the two previously worked side-by-side as a driver coach/crew chief combo at Turner-Scott Motorsports.-ARCA Racing Jan 29 - 9:02 PM
