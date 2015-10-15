Michael Self

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
Brandon Moss close to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Lynch 'volunteered' for 49ers GM job
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
Antonio Brown's antics 'wearing thin' in PIT
Broncos interested in Romo, but only as a FA
Chris Ballard gets 2nd interview with Colts
Packers may be more aggressive in free agency
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Myles Turner posts 18 & 10 w/ 3 stls, 4 blks
Carmelo Anthony nets season-high 45 points
JaMychal Green (knee) questionable for Monday
Brandon Jennings double-doubles w/ four treys
Shaun Livingston starting for Steph (illness)
Paul Millsap posts 37-19-7 line in 4OT win
Moe Harkless (left calf) available Sunday
Davis Bertans starts, David Lee to bench
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in win over NY
Yogi Ferrell starting vs. Spurs on Sunday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) active Sunday vs. Bulls
Iman Shumpert scores 16 points w/ five treys
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Sergei Bobrovsky closing in on team record
Price, Atlantic win ASG Skills Competition
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
Suspended Minnesota players have case heard
Four-star Robinson cited for MJ on OSU visit
Reports: Hurd takes weekend Buckeyes visit
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
Schweinsteiger scores and assists on start
Saints go from heaven to hell in a few days
Romeu signs new four and half year contract
West Ham accepts Marseille bid for Payet
Bojan loaned out to Bundesliga side
Conte: Ivanovic to decide his own future
Trippier injures hip in Spurs comeback win
N'Koudou tweets about knock to his knee
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Michael Self
Team:
MDM Motorsports-28-ARCA
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/1/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 130
Latest News
Recent News
For Michael Self, perseverance is the driving force behind his first ever appearance in the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 at Daytona as he returns to competition with MDM Motorsports in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.
Self returns to the track with Sinclair Oil Corporation as a primary partner for the No. 28 Toyota Camry. The 26-year-old Utah native recently put the No. 28 Sinclair Toyota through its paces at the ARCA Racing Series open test at the World Center of Racing. After a successful two days of practice, Self is hoping his time behind the wheel on the 2.5-mile tri-oval will pay off for him during his Daytona debut. Adding to the list of first-times, Self’s effort will be overseen by newly-appointed MDM Motorsports crew chief Shane Huffman. This will be the duo’s first time working together with Self behind the wheel, but the two previously worked side-by-side as a driver coach/crew chief combo at Turner-Scott Motorsports.-ARCA Racing
Jan 29 - 9:02 PM
Michael Self will return to the cockpit of the Nebraska Transport Company No. 0 Chevrolet for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 XFINITY Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Nebraska Transport Company made their sponsorship debut in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Iowa Speedway in August. Saturday will mark Self’s seventh appearance in Chevrolets owned and prepared by JD Motorsports with Gary Keller this season.
Thu, Oct 15, 2015 03:35:00 PM
Source:
JD Motorsports
Michael Self will make his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut Saturday in the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway, driving the Nebraska Transport Company No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.
The move into NASCAR national-series racing is one Self has anticipated for a while. Said Self: "I’ve been fortunate and had a lot of success at Iowa in the past in the K&N series, so hopefully my familiarity with the track will make the transition to the XFINITY car a little easier." Self has run six K&N Pro Series West races at the Iowa track, scoring two wins and four top-five runs.-JD Motorsports
Thu, Jul 30, 2015 10:49:00 AM
This weekend will mark Michael Self's first start with Venturini Motorsports at Mobile International Speedway as well as his ARCA Racing Series debut.
The Park City, Utah, driver has made 35 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West starts on tracks less than one-mile in length. Self has earned three wins, notched 14 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes on his belt, and maintained an average starting position of 6.8, and an average finishing position of 8.9.-Venturini Motorsports
Tue, Mar 18, 2014 11:57:00 PM
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Jan 29 - 9:02 PM
Michael Self back to JD Motorsports at Kansas
Thu, Oct 15, 2015 03:35:00 PM
Michael Self making XFINITY Series debut
Thu, Jul 30, 2015 10:49:00 AM
Michael Self at Mobile International Speedway
Tue, Mar 18, 2014 11:57:00 PM
More Michael Self Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
M. Truex Jr.
78
(1465)
2
A. Kumpen
746
(1339)
3
C. Briscoe
829
(1331)
4
A. Cindric
819
(1322)
5
K. Harvick
4
(1304)
6
B. Keselowski
2
(1289)
7
K. Busch
41
(1249)
8
L. Cassill
34
(1240)
9
C. LaJoie
83
(1213)
10
R. Sorenson
55
(1191)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
For much of his career, Busch was known as a driver who faded at the end of the season, but NASCAR is about what one’s done lately.
More NAS Columns
»
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
»
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
»
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
»
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
»
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
»
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
»
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
NAS Headlines
»
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
»
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
»
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
»
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
»
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
»
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
»
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
»
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
»
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
»
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
»
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
»
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved