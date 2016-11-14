Ben Kennedy will be the latest up-and-coming driver to be given an opportunity when he climbs into the Richard Childress Racing (RCR) No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for nine NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races, the first of which will be at Talladega Superspeedway this spring.

Kennedy has worked his way up through the NASCAR development ladder. In 2016, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and secured his first NASCAR national touring series win at Bristol Motor Speedway in August. RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon and Paul Menard understand the need to develop young talent and continue growing the sport. Both made the decision to give up seat time in the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro to provide Kennedy the opportunity to gain valuable experience. Dillon, Menard and Kennedy will share the car throughout the 2017 season.-RCR