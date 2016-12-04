Homero Richards Team: H & H Speed-20-NPMS Age / DOB: (43) / 6/8/1974

Homero Richards (No. 20 Grupo Top By ZTE/Zapata Toyota) led the first practice for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Sidral Aga Guadalajara at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico. A 31.418 second lap was the quickest of the 24 cars out on the track for this practice session. No. 88 Rubén García Jr., No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 13 Alex Gonzalez are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 16 Mike Sanchez was the slowest.

Homero Richards (No. 20 Grupo Top by ZTE Ford) finished the March 26 NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (NPMS) season-opening Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autódromo Monterrey credited with a 23rd place DNF. He started 10th in the lineup and made it to lap 26 of the 32-lap race before exiting the event. Richards opened the season 23rd in the 2017 NPMS championship standings.

The NASCAR PEAK México Series presented an exhibition doubleheader race on Sunday at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez to mark the return of the series in 2017. It composed of two competitions, the second with a reverse lineup of the top-10 finishers in the first event. In the first race, Homero Richards (No. 20 Top Group by ZTE Ford), passed polesitter Rafael Martínez (No. 22 Ford) to take the victory of after 43 laps of competition at the 1-mile oval. Jorge Goeters was third, while Abraham Calderon and Rogelio Lopez of Akron completed the top-5. In the second competition, Rogelio Lopez (No. 6 Alpha Racing Toyota) and Abraham Calderon (No. 2 ARRIS-Telcel Toyota) carried out a close duel that ended in favor of Lopez. Alex "Dragón" Gonzalez was third, Piero Rodarte fourth and Jorge Goeters took fifth.