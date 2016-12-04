Player Page

Homero Richards

Team: H & H Speed-20-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (43) / 6/8/1974

Homero Richards (No. 20 Grupo Top By ZTE/Zapata Toyota) led the first practice for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Sidral Aga Guadalajara at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico.
A 31.418 second lap was the quickest of the 24 cars out on the track for this practice session. No. 88 Rubén García Jr., No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 13 Alex Gonzalez are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 16 Mike Sanchez was the slowest. Sep 9 - 2:56 PM
