Homero Richards

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: AZ Heat
Sep 9
Daily Dose: Sweet Sixteen
Sep 9
The Week Ahead: Speed Walker
Sep 8
Dose: Tale Of Two Claytons
Sep 8
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
Daily Dose: WINdians
Sep 7
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Nelson to miss remainder of 2017 season
Carlos Gomez leaves game with ankle injury
Josh Donaldson held out of lineup Saturday
Sandoval snaps hitless streak with homer
Braun connects for 300th career home run
Taylor drives in five in win over Phillies
Dee Gordon swipes 50th base in win on Friday
Clevinger shines as Indians win 16th straight
Reyes has two-homer night against Reds
Steven Souza leaves after crashing into wall
James Paxton (pectoral) to return next week
Corey Seager returns to Dodgers lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 1 Forecasts
Sep 9
Podcast: Mr. September
Sep 9
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 8
Injury Report: Week 1
Sep 8
Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts
Sep 8
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 8
Dose: Chiefs Cruise By Pats
Sep 8
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Donald ends holdout, but out for Week 1
Steelers lock up Tuitt w/5-yr, $60M extension
Odell Beckham traveling with team, to be GTD
Colts cut ties with Matt Jones after 6 days
Report: Teams asking Pats about Dion Lewis
Jaylon Smith (knee) expected to start Week 1
Zeke granted TRO, likely to play all season
Thomas Rawls: Game-time decision for Week 1
Jaguars send Dede Westbrook (core) to IR
Calvin Pryor resurfaces with Jacksonville
Aaron Donald (holdout) likely out for Week 1
Jamison Crowder (hip) expects to face Eagles
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Blue Jackets Preview
Sep 9
Podcast: Avalanche Preview
Sep 8
Podcast: Blackhawks Preview
Sep 7
Overvalued ADP
Sep 7
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Zane Smith leads lone ARCA Salem practice
Brandon Jones VA529 College Savings 250
Irwin Vences paces Peak Mexico practice 2
Clements: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Homero Richards leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Reddick: VA529 College Savings 250 results
Keselowski wins VA529 College Savings 250
Kyle Busch on pole for Richmond XFINITY race
Denny Hamlin on outside pole at Richmond
Matt Kenseth on Richmond pole
Kyle Larson fastest in RIR Happy Hour
Alex Tagliani: Lucas Oil 250 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hend 2 clear at weather-hit European Masters
Hend takes one-shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ventell Bryant (hamstring) suits up for Owls
A star is born: Wisc RB Taylor totals 223 yds
Texas to start true frosh QB Ehlinger vs SJSU
Boston College C Baker (knee) out for season
RB Shaw (leg) out on Saturday vs. FAU
Trojans TE Imatorbhebhe expected to play more
Rudolph throws for 335 yards, three scores
David Blough almost perfect in win over Ohio
Tario Fuller rips Ohio w/ 152 yards rushing
Louisville CB Alexander (knee) out for Sat.
NIU QB Graham (elbow) to miss 2-4 weeks
Illini turn starting RB job over to Epstein
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 4
Sep 9
Late Fitness Check GW4
Sep 8
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Choupo-Moting dents United's 100% record
City hoping Ederson will make a swift return
Kane breaks goal drought in rout of Everton
Everton crushed by Kane's resurgence
Grossly competent Brighton beat WBA
Kante nets the winner against former club
Lively Vardy not enough to beat Chelsea
Daryl Janmaat returns with a goal
No Van Dijk again as Saints fall to Hornets
Welbeck brace leads Arsenal against Cherries
Gabriel Jesus, Sane shine for Man City in win
Mane red card mars Liverpool's trip to Etihad
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Homero Richards
Team:
H & H Speed-20-NPMS
Age / DOB:
(
43
) / 6/8/1974
Latest News
Recent News
Homero Richards (No. 20 Grupo Top By ZTE/Zapata Toyota) led the first practice for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Sidral Aga Guadalajara at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico.
A 31.418 second lap was the quickest of the 24 cars out on the track for this practice session. No. 88 Rubén García Jr., No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 13 Alex Gonzalez are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 16 Mike Sanchez was the slowest.
Sep 9 - 2:56 PM
Homero Richards (No. 20 Grupo Top by ZTE Ford) finished the March 26 NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (NPMS) season-opening Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autódromo Monterrey credited with a 23rd place DNF.
He started 10th in the lineup and made it to lap 26 of the 32-lap race before exiting the event. Richards opened the season 23rd in the 2017 NPMS championship standings.
Apr 1 - 1:19 PM
The NASCAR PEAK México Series presented an exhibition doubleheader race on Sunday at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez to mark the return of the series in 2017.
It composed of two competitions, the second with a reverse lineup of the top-10 finishers in the first event. In the first race, Homero Richards (No. 20 Top Group by ZTE Ford), passed polesitter Rafael Martínez (No. 22 Ford) to take the victory of after 43 laps of competition at the 1-mile oval. Jorge Goeters was third, while Abraham Calderon and Rogelio Lopez of Akron completed the top-5. In the second competition, Rogelio Lopez (No. 6 Alpha Racing Toyota) and Abraham Calderon (No. 2 ARRIS-Telcel Toyota) carried out a close duel that ended in favor of Lopez. Alex "Dragón" Gonzalez was third, Piero Rodarte fourth and Jorge Goeters took fifth.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 07:55:00 PM
Homero Richards (#20 Axtel - Avaya - M Racing Toyota) finished eighth in the November 22nd NASCAR Mexico Series season-ending RedCo 240 at Súper Óvalo Chiapas in Chiapas, Mexico.
In 2015, Richards scored one pole, five top-fives, 10 top-10s, earned 512 points and finished ninth in the final 2015 Mexico Series driver championship standings.
Wed, Nov 25, 2015 10:25:00 PM
Homero Richards leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
Sep 9 - 2:56 PM
Homero Richards: DNF in Difrenosa 120
Apr 1 - 1:19 PM
Richards and Lopez share Mexico doubleheader
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 07:55:00 PM
Homero Richards: Mexico Series YE wrap-up
Wed, Nov 25, 2015 10:25:00 PM
More Homero Richards Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
D. Hamlin
11
(790)
2
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(669)
3
K. Busch
18
(607)
4
M. Kenseth
20
(576)
5
T. Dillon
13
(565)
6
M. Truex Jr.
78
(555)
7
E. Jones
77
(532)
8
K. Harvick
4
(502)
9
E. Sadler
701
(495)
10
J. Allgaier
707
(484)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
The Gibbs’ guys are on a roll these days and Matt Kenseth has swept Richmond’s poles for the season.
More NAS Columns
»
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
»
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
»
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
»
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
»
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
»
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
»
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
»
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
NAS Headlines
»
Ryan Sieg: VA529 College Savings 250 results
»
Zane Smith leads lone ARCA Salem practice
»
Brandon Jones VA529 College Savings 250
»
Irwin Vences paces Peak Mexico practice 2
»
Clements: VA529 College Savings 250 results
»
Homero Richards leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
»
Reddick: VA529 College Savings 250 results
»
Keselowski wins VA529 College Savings 250
»
Kyle Busch on pole for Richmond XFINITY race
»
Denny Hamlin on outside pole at Richmond
»
Matt Kenseth on Richmond pole
»
Kyle Larson fastest in RIR Happy Hour
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved