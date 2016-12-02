Player Page

Daniel Suarez

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-19
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9 / 166

Daniel Suarez will compete full time in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 in 2017, filling Carl Edwards’ seat, and competing for Rookie of the Year honors against corporate teammate Erik Jones and Ty Dillon.
With Edwards’ decision to retire, one of the best rides in NASCAR suddenly opened up. Gibbs did not need to look far for a replacement because he had the reigning Xfinity champion waiting in the wings. Suarez has to be one of the favorites to win rookie honors and might even have a shot at making the playoffs—just as Chase Elliott did last year. Do not overcommit to him, however, because there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the Young Gun. Jan 11 - 12:14 PM
