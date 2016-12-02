Daniel Suarez Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-19 Age / DOB: (25) / 1/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 166

Daniel Suarez will compete full time in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 in 2017, filling Carl Edwards’ seat, and competing for Rookie of the Year honors against corporate teammate Erik Jones and Ty Dillon. With Edwards’ decision to retire, one of the best rides in NASCAR suddenly opened up. Gibbs did not need to look far for a replacement because he had the reigning Xfinity champion waiting in the wings. Suarez has to be one of the favorites to win rookie honors and might even have a shot at making the playoffs—just as Chase Elliott did last year. Do not overcommit to him, however, because there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the Young Gun.

The NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series returns to to the track Sunday with a stout starting field and a familiar face as Grand Marshal: newly crowned NASCAR XFINITY Series champion, Daniel Suárez. There are already 30 confirmed cars for the exhibition race this weekend in the 1-mile oval (1,609 meters) of Autodrome Hermanos Rodríguez, where they will present a program of speed to delight the thousands of fans who will be present in the stands. Jimmy Morales (Series Director) indicated that "Daniel Suarez, our Mexican pride, will be present this Sunday. He's going to do us the honor of being with us as Grand Marshal. " Source: NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series

Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, won his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) championship; becoming the 27th different driver to win the title. Suarez is the first Latin American driver to win a NASCAR national series championship. He won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the 2016 series title in the inaugural NXS Chase. Suarez made 33 starts this season posting three wins, 19 top fives and 27 top 10s and three poles. He has become the first graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program to win a NXS championship.