Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Team: Hendrick Motorsports-88
Age / DOB:  (42) / 10/10/1974
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 165

Recent News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has recorded 48 top-10s during the past three years, which puts him ninth on the leaderboard despite missing 18 races in 2016.
If Earnhardt had kept up that pace and started the last 18 races of last year, he would have 57 or 58 top-10s, which would have elevated him to seventh or perhaps a tie with his teammate Jimmie Johnson for sixth on the list. Six of his top-10s were earned at the start of 2016 and it is notable that all but one of these was fifth or better. In the past three years, he has recorded 33 top-fives and seven wins. Earnhardt is predicted to finish in the top-10 in points next year. Jan 9 - 12:04 PM
