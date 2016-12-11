Dale Earnhardt Jr. Team: Hendrick Motorsports-88 Age / DOB: (42) / 10/10/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 165

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has recorded 48 top-10s during the past three years, which puts him ninth on the leaderboard despite missing 18 races in 2016. If Earnhardt had kept up that pace and started the last 18 races of last year, he would have 57 or 58 top-10s, which would have elevated him to seventh or perhaps a tie with his teammate Jimmie Johnson for sixth on the list. Six of his top-10s were earned at the start of 2016 and it is notable that all but one of these was fifth or better. In the past three years, he has recorded 33 top-fives and seven wins. Earnhardt is predicted to finish in the top-10 in points next year. Source: Rotoworld Fantasy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on pace to make the Chase with top-15 finishes in .722 percent of the first 18 starts in 2016. Equally important, one has to factor in the late regular season surge that made teammate Kasey Kahne one of the top fantasy values. Junior would have certainly ridden that wave and might have improved enough so that runner-up finishes at Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Pocono Raceway in their first races would have been elevated into wins. Earnhardt also finished second at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Following a test session Wednesday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been medically cleared to resume NASCAR competition after making a full recovery from a concussion. He will return for the beginning of the 2017 season at the Feb. 26 Daytona 500. Earnhardt, 42, was cleared Wednesday evening by Dr. Micky Collins, medical director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program in Pittsburgh, in consultation with Charlotte neurosurgeon Dr. Jerry Petty. Petty attended the test at the 1.366-mile South Carolina racetrack.-Hendrick Motorsports