Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens want to add game-breaking RB to roster
Report: Mike Smith favorite for Jaguars' job
Rams to interview Mike Vrabel for HC opening
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested
Rodgers on WR corps: Geronimo will step up
Packers 'obviously concerned' about Jordy
Chargers to interview Lions DC Austin for HC
Reborn Randall Cobb drops 5-116-3 on G-Men
Eli turns it over twice in NYG playoff loss
Ty Montgomery exits with knee injury, returns
Beckham vs 2016 Packers: 23 targets, 84 yards
Packers blow out Giants 38-13 in WC Round
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wade to play Monday, will likely rest Tuesday
Jimmy Butler (illness) is a game-time call
Stein: Nets to sign F Quincy Acy
Nets waive former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett
D’Angelo Russell has 17/8/7 with three steals
C.J. McCollum scores 35 pts in double-OT loss
Allen Crabbe pours in career-high 30 points
Caldwell-Pope hits dagger in 2OT, scores 26
Andre Drummond w/ season-high 28 pts, 14 reb
Warriors win behind Stephen Curry's 30/6/4
Jon Leuer (knee) won't return Sunday
DeMarre Carroll w/ 26 pts, career-high six 3s
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Oilers demote Jesse Puljujarvi to AHL
Blue Jackets call up G Anton Forsberg
Matt Murray expected to practice this week
Tyler Toffoli still not back on the ice
Jared Spurgeon goal gives Boudreau W vs. ANA
Ryan Hartman notches hat trick to lead Hawks
Mark Stone's three points lift Sens over EDM
Sebastian Aho's pair knocks off Bruins in OT
Conor Sheary's goal, assist lead Pens over TB
Sergei Bobrovsky, Jackets down Flyers in OT
Bruins tab Zane McIntyre vs Carolina on Sun
Ryan Getzlaf out again Sunday vs. Minnesota
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Stenhouse best at Bristol
L3 Yrs.: Kurt Busch has 8th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Austin Dillon best at Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Earnhardt Jr. has 9th–most top-10s
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won ‘classic’ point battle
L3 Yrs.: M. Truex Jr. has 12th–most top-10s
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout on Watson: Don't see him as a pocket QB
Buckeyes RB/WR Curtis Samuel is turning pro
Scout on Jalen Hurts: The guy can't throw
ACC coach: L. Jackson has no shot at the NFL
Mitch Trubisky will enter the 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Wilcox a top candidate for Cal HC job
Cal names OC Jake Spavital interim coach
Chip Kelly watch begins: Cal fires HC Dykes
Clemson commit QB Johnson wins Army A-A MVP
CSU expects QB Stevens to remain starter
Ohio State WR Brown to declare for NFL Draft
USC WR Smith-Schuster opts into NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Dortmund sniffing around Gedion Zelalem
Coutinho on the cusp of a return to action
Maguire poised for a return against Man Utd
Arsenal inks an unheralded left back
Arsenal interested in extending Cazorla
N Taylor kept out of cup tie with rib injury
Dawson injury adds to Hull's defensive woes
John Terry sent off, will miss Week 21
Rojo injury has Mourinho worried
Zouma makes full return from injury
Mourinho hints at game time for Schweini
United send Sam Johnstone out on loan again
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Team:
Hendrick Motorsports-88
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 10/10/1974
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has recorded 48 top-10s during the past three years, which puts him ninth on the leaderboard despite missing 18 races in 2016.
If Earnhardt had kept up that pace and started the last 18 races of last year, he would have 57 or 58 top-10s, which would have elevated him to seventh or perhaps a tie with his teammate Jimmie Johnson for sixth on the list. Six of his top-10s were earned at the start of 2016 and it is notable that all but one of these was fifth or better. In the past three years, he has recorded 33 top-fives and seven wins. Earnhardt is predicted to finish in the top-10 in points next year.
Jan 9 - 12:04 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Fantasy
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on pace to make the Chase with top-15 finishes in .722 percent of the first 18 starts in 2016.
Equally important, one has to factor in the late regular season surge that made teammate Kasey Kahne one of the top fantasy values. Junior would have certainly ridden that wave and might have improved enough so that runner-up finishes at Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Pocono Raceway in their first races would have been elevated into wins. Earnhardt also finished second at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:56:00 PM
Following a test session Wednesday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been medically cleared to resume NASCAR competition after making a full recovery from a concussion.
He will return for the beginning of the 2017 season at the Feb. 26 Daytona 500. Earnhardt, 42, was cleared Wednesday evening by Dr. Micky Collins, medical director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program in Pittsburgh, in consultation with Charlotte neurosurgeon Dr. Jerry Petty. Petty attended the test at the 1.366-mile South Carolina racetrack.-Hendrick Motorsports
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 10:05:00 AM
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2016 season with Alex Bowman and Jeff Gordon to substitute for the remaining 12 races, according to NBC Sports’ Dustin Long. Gordon will race four more times including this week’s Bojangles' Southern 500; Bowman will take over for the remainder of the season.
Gordon will concentrate on tracks where he has run best in the past. After Darlington, he will race again at Richmond International Raceway the following week, then Dover International Speedway and Martinsville Speedway in October. Bowman will drive the remainder of the schedule. The No. 88 will be an uneven value as the drivers seek chemistry with the team.
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 05:34:00 PM
Source:
NBC Sports NASCAR Talk
L3 Yrs.: Earnhardt Jr. has 9th–most top-10s
Jan 9 - 12:04 PM
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was .722 for top-15s
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:56:00 PM
Dale Earnhardt Jr. cleared to resume racing
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 10:05:00 AM
Earnhardt out, Bowman / Gordon in No. 88
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 05:34:00 PM
More Dale Earnhardt Jr. Player News
1
K. Harvick
4
(1881)
2
J. Landauer
W06
(1219)
3
C. Edwards
19
(966)
4
C. Mears
13
(964)
5
R. Blaney
21
(928)
6
J. Logano
22
(926)
7
T. Bayne
6
(910)
8
C. Fontaine
884
(887)
9
S. Lee
A22
(875)
10
K. Larson
42
(821)
Headlines
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
A concussion sidelined Earnhardt for half the 2016 season and his last nine races were punctuated by accidents.
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
Dec 26
Plan ahead: Stenhouse best at Bristol
L3 Yrs.: Kurt Busch has 8th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Austin Dillon best at Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Earnhardt Jr. has 9th–most top-10s
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won 'classic' point battle
L3 Yrs.: M. Truex Jr. has 12th–most top-10s
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: 'Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
