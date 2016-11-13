Cameron Hayley Team: Driver is between rides Age / DOB: (20) / 7/21/1996

Latest News Recent News

After two full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons at ThorSport Racing, Cameron Hayley won’t return in 2017, a team spokesperson confirmed to CATCHFENCE.com. Hayley, a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada joined the Sandusky, OH-based team in 2015 after a successful stint with the now defunct HScott Motorsports in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and three races in the Truck Series in 2013. The two seasons aboard the No. 13 Toyota Tundra, Hayley, 20, reeled in 10-top five and 24 top-10 finishes, including a career-best second twice this past season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway respectively. Source: Catchfence.com

Cameron Hayley (No. 13 Ride TV/Cabinets by Hayley Toyota Tundra) finished fourth in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 7th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Hayley, who entered all 22 truck races so far this season, is 11th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Cameron Hayley will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Phoenix International Raceway (PIR) on Friday night. In his debut at the 1-mile oval, he started sixth, ran as high as third, and finished 11th. The No. 13 team will unload chassis No. 61 for the Lucas Oil 150. This was a brand new chassis for 2016, and made its debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway earlier this season. Hayley started eighth, ran consistently inside the top-10, and finished 19th due to a green-flag, late-race pit stop for a loose right-front wheel.-ThorSport Racing