Cameron Hayley
Team:
Driver is between rides
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 7/21/1996
Latest News
Recent News
After two full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons at ThorSport Racing, Cameron Hayley won’t return in 2017, a team spokesperson confirmed to CATCHFENCE.com.
Hayley, a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada joined the Sandusky, OH-based team in 2015 after a successful stint with the now defunct HScott Motorsports in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and three races in the Truck Series in 2013. The two seasons aboard the No. 13 Toyota Tundra, Hayley, 20, reeled in 10-top five and 24 top-10 finishes, including a career-best second twice this past season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway respectively.
Jan 12 - 8:26 PM
Source:
Catchfence.com
Cameron Hayley (No. 13 Ride TV/Cabinets by Hayley Toyota Tundra) finished fourth in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started 7th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Hayley, who entered all 22 truck races so far this season, is 11th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 08:51:00 PM
Cameron Hayley will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Phoenix International Raceway (PIR) on Friday night.
In his debut at the 1-mile oval, he started sixth, ran as high as third, and finished 11th. The No. 13 team will unload chassis No. 61 for the Lucas Oil 150. This was a brand new chassis for 2016, and made its debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway earlier this season. Hayley started eighth, ran consistently inside the top-10, and finished 19th due to a green-flag, late-race pit stop for a loose right-front wheel.-ThorSport Racing
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:34:00 PM
Cameron Hayley (No. 13 RIDE TV Toyota Tundra) made his fifth career start at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Striping Technology 350.
Starting 17th, Hayley was able to work his way into the top-10 by lap 30, battling a "tight through the center, loose on exit," Toyota Tundra. He maintained a position inside the top-10 throughout the 147-lap event, running as high as sixth. In the closing laps the Calgary, Alberta, Canada native made contact with the No. 4 truck of Christopher Bell, and settled for a 10th-place finish. The top-10 result was Hayley's fourth top-10 finish in five starts at the 1.5-mile track.-ThorSport Racing
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Hayley not returning to ThorSport for 2017
Jan 12 - 8:26 PM
Cameron Hayley: Lucas Oil 150 results
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 08:51:00 PM
Cameron Hayley: Lucas Oil 150 advance
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:34:00 PM
Hayley: Striping Technology 350 results
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:56:00 PM
More Cameron Hayley Player News
Headlines
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
Only 45 days until the Daytona 500. Look Ahead shows 2016 results on a few drivers each week and lists what is known about their 2017 plans.
