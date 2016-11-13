Player Page

Cameron Hayley

Team: Driver is between rides
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/21/1996

Latest News

Recent News

After two full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons at ThorSport Racing, Cameron Hayley won’t return in 2017, a team spokesperson confirmed to CATCHFENCE.com.
Hayley, a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada joined the Sandusky, OH-based team in 2015 after a successful stint with the now defunct HScott Motorsports in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and three races in the Truck Series in 2013. The two seasons aboard the No. 13 Toyota Tundra, Hayley, 20, reeled in 10-top five and 24 top-10 finishes, including a career-best second twice this past season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway respectively. Jan 12 - 8:26 PM
Source: Catchfence.com
More Cameron Hayley Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 