Jason Hathaway Team: Ed Hakonson Racing-3-NPS Age / DOB: (40) / 11/22/1976

Jason Hathaway (No. 3 Kubota/Fast Eddy/CHOKO Dodge) was credited with a 10th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario. He started 13th on the grid and completed 237 laps of the 250-lap race before exiting the event (Brakes). Hathaway, who competed in both Pinty's races so far this year, is currently seventh in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Jason Hathaway (No. 3 Kubota/Raybestos/Choko Chevrolet) finished eighth in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. He started ninth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Hathaway, who closed out 2016 ranked ninth in the NPS championship points, starts the 2017 season eighth in the driver standings.

Jason Hathaway (No. 3 Kubota/Fast Eddie Chevrolet) stepped away from full-time racing in the NASCAR Pinty's Series in style last season, closing out the year with a victory in the season finale. Hathaway, who has started all 121 races in series history, will continue the streak at least one more race as he's entered into the Can-Am 200. He's had up-and-down luck at Bowmanville, with three top fives and also three DNFs in 14 starts. He won the fall race in 2015.-NASCAR Pinty's Series