Jason Hathaway

Team: Ed Hakonson Racing-3-NPS
Age / DOB:  (40) / 11/22/1976

Jason Hathaway (No. 3 Kubota/Fast Eddy/CHOKO Dodge) was credited with a 10th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.
He started 13th on the grid and completed 237 laps of the 250-lap race before exiting the event (Brakes). Hathaway, who competed in both Pinty's races so far this year, is currently seventh in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Jun 5 - 2:43 PM
