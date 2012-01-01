Dylan Lupton Team: JGL Racing-24-NXS Age / DOB: (23) / 12/7/1993

Dylan Lupton (No. 24 Nut Up Toyota) will be making his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Dover International Speedway. The start will mark Lupton's 12th career start in the NXS. Said Lupton: "This will be my first visit to Dover International Speedway, however I am feeling confident that we can have another great run following my last race with JGL at Richmond. Since it is my first time, I will be leaning on my teammate, Dakoda Armstrong, for questions and tips throughout the race weekend."-Integrity Sports Marketing

Dylan Lupton (No. 24 Nut Up Toyota) finished 12th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (VA) Int’l Raceway. He started 28th in the lineup and completed all of the 254 laps run. Lupton, who was making his first start of the eight NXS races so far this season, is currently 36th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

Dylan Lupton (No. 24 Nut Up Toyota) will be making his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Richmond International Raceway. This goes along with one previous start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The start will mark Lupton's 11th career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.-Integrated Sports Marketing