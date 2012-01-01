Player Page

Dylan Lupton

Team: JGL Racing-24-NXS
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/7/1993

Latest News

Recent News

Dylan Lupton (No. 24 Nut Up Toyota) will be making his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Dover International Speedway.
The start will mark Lupton's 12th career start in the NXS. Said Lupton: "This will be my first visit to Dover International Speedway, however I am feeling confident that we can have another great run following my last race with JGL at Richmond. Since it is my first time, I will be leaning on my teammate, Dakoda Armstrong, for questions and tips throughout the race weekend."-Integrity Sports Marketing May 31 - 11:06 AM
More Dylan Lupton Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 