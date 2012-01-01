Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Dylan Lupton
Team:
JGL Racing-24-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/7/1993
Latest News
Recent News
Dylan Lupton (No. 24 Nut Up Toyota) will be making his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Dover International Speedway.
The start will mark Lupton's 12th career start in the NXS. Said Lupton: "This will be my first visit to Dover International Speedway, however I am feeling confident that we can have another great run following my last race with JGL at Richmond. Since it is my first time, I will be leaning on my teammate, Dakoda Armstrong, for questions and tips throughout the race weekend."-Integrity Sports Marketing
May 31 - 11:06 AM
Dylan Lupton (No. 24 Nut Up Toyota) finished 12th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (VA) Int’l Raceway.
He started 28th in the lineup and completed all of the 254 laps run. Lupton, who was making his first start of the eight NXS races so far this season, is currently 36th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
May 1 - 1:14 PM
Dylan Lupton (No. 24 Nut Up Toyota) will be making his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Richmond International Raceway.
This goes along with one previous start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The start will mark Lupton's 11th career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.-Integrated Sports Marketing
Apr 26 - 3:42 PM
Dylan Lupton has joined JGL Racing's "Young Guns" program by signing a multi-race deal to pilot the No. 24 Toyota in NASCAR XFINITY Series competition.
Lupton will first climb behind the wheel of the No. 24 in the April 29th event at Richmond International Raceway. He has 10 career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts to his credit to go along with four starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He has a career best XFINITY Series finish of ninth which came at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2015 season.-Integrity Sports Marketing
Apr 12 - 7:53 PM
Dylan Lupton: OneMain Financial 200 advance
May 31 - 11:06 AM
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 results
May 1 - 1:14 PM
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Apr 26 - 3:42 PM
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Apr 12 - 7:53 PM
More Dylan Lupton Player News
