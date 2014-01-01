Player Page

Brennan Poole

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-48-NXS
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/11/1991

Latest News

Recent News

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that DC Solar will return as the season-long partner on the No. 48 Chevy Camaro driven by 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series Chase contender and Rookie of the Year candidate Brennan Poole.
Veteran XFINITY Series Crew Chief Chad Norris will remain with the DC Solar team. After sharing driving duties with Kyle Larson and road-course specialist Justin Marks in 2015, Poole (25) competed full-time in the 2016 XFINITY Series, scoring four top-five and 17 top-10 finishes with a best finish of third at Talladega Superspeedway in May and Road America in August. He finished eighth in the final XFINITY Series drivers’ points and runner-up in the Rookie of the Year standings.-CGR Dec 20 - 9:28 PM
More Brennan Poole Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 