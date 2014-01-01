Brennan Poole Team: Chip Ganassi Racing-48-NXS Age / DOB: (25) / 4/11/1991

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that DC Solar will return as the season-long partner on the No. 48 Chevy Camaro driven by 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series Chase contender and Rookie of the Year candidate Brennan Poole. Veteran XFINITY Series Crew Chief Chad Norris will remain with the DC Solar team. After sharing driving duties with Kyle Larson and road-course specialist Justin Marks in 2015, Poole (25) competed full-time in the 2016 XFINITY Series, scoring four top-five and 17 top-10 finishes with a best finish of third at Talladega Superspeedway in May and Road America in August. He finished eighth in the final XFINITY Series drivers’ points and runner-up in the Rookie of the Year standings.-CGR

Brennan Poole (No. 48 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro) makes his Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR XFINITY Series debut on Saturday afternoon. Poole currently sits seventh in the XFINITY Series driver's standings, just two points out of fifth, has four top-five and 17 top-10 finishes through 32 starts in 2016.-Chip Ganassi Racing

Brennan Poole (No. 48 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro) tops the speed chart in the Final Practice session for the XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He ran a fast lap of 134.098 mph. No. 18 Kyle Busch, No. 20 Erik Jones, No. 62 Brendan Gaughan and No. 42 Justin Marks round out the top-five of the 42 cars out on the track. The No. 97 Chevy, driven by Josh Bilicki, was the slowest in the final practice session.