Player Page

L.P. Dumoulin

Team: Marc-Andre Bergeron-47-NPS
Age / DOB:  (38) / 2/21/1979

Latest News

Recent News

L.P. Dumoulin (No. 47 WeatherTech Canada/Bellemare Dodge) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.
He started fourth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 250-lap race. Dumoulin, who has competed in both Pinty's races so far this season, moved up two spots to fourth in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event. Jun 5 - 8:41 PM
More L.P. Dumoulin Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 