Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Page
Full Depth Charts
L.P. Dumoulin
Team:
Marc-Andre Bergeron-47-NPS
Age / DOB:
(
38
/ 2/21/1979
Latest News
Recent News
L.P. Dumoulin (No. 47 WeatherTech Canada/Bellemare Dodge) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR Pinty's Series Choko/Fast Eddie 250 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.
He started fourth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 250-lap race. Dumoulin, who has competed in both Pinty's races so far this season, moved up two spots to fourth in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.
Jun 5 - 8:41 PM
L.P. Dumoulin (No. 47 WeatherTech Canada/Bellemare Dodge) finished sixth in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
He started third in the lineup, led six laps and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Dumoulin, who closed out 2016 ranked fifth in the NPS championship points, starts the 2017 season sixth in the driver standings.
May 22 - 9:56 PM
WeatherTech Canada and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin announced the renewal of their partnership for two additional years in the NASCAR Pinty’s series.
Their mutual passion for racing led to the start of their business relationship in 2012, which will now continue to allow the #47 Dodge WeatherTech Canada/Groupe Bellemare driver to once again showcase his talents in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. It’s been one lap after another for Dumoulin since he’s won the rookie of the year title in 2011, and that of Champion of the NASCAR Canada series in 2014.
May 17 - 3:32 PM
Source:
NASCAR Pinty's Series
L.P. Dumoulin (No. 47 WeatherTech Canada/Bellemare Dodge) finished 5th Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario.
He started 9th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 250-lap event. Dumoulin, who started in all 12 series races this season, is 5th in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:53:00 PM
L.P. Dumoulin: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
Jun 5 - 8:41 PM
L.P. Dumoulin: Can-Am 200 results
May 22 - 9:56 PM
L.P. Dumoulin, WeatherTech renew partnership
May 17 - 3:32 PM
L.P. Dumoulin: Pinty's Kawartha 250 results
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 11:53:00 PM
More L.P. Dumoulin Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Dover (DE) International Speedway.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
»
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
»
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
»
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
»
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
»
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
»
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
»
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
NAS Headlines
»
Lacroix: 5th in Ontario, retains points lead
»
Andrew Ranger: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
»
Matt Crafton: Bar Harbor 200 results
»
Brennan Poole: OneMain Financial 200 results
»
Trey Hutchens: Memphis 125 results
»
Brad Smith: Shore Lunch 250 results
»
L.P. Dumoulin: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
»
Ben Rhodes: Bar Harbor 200 results
»
Matt Tifft: OneMain Financial 200 results
»
Wallace transitions to MENCS in Petty No. 43
»
Thomas Praytor: Shore Lunch 250 results
»
Christian Eckes: Runner-up at Elko Speedway
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
