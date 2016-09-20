L.P. Dumoulin

He started fourth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 250-lap race. Dumoulin, who has competed in both Pinty's races so far this season, moved up two spots to fourth in the 2017 driver championship standings after this event.

He started third in the lineup, led six laps and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Dumoulin, who closed out 2016 ranked fifth in the NPS championship points, starts the 2017 season sixth in the driver standings.

WeatherTech Canada and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin announced the renewal of their partnership for two additional years in the NASCAR Pinty’s series.

Their mutual passion for racing led to the start of their business relationship in 2012, which will now continue to allow the #47 Dodge WeatherTech Canada/Groupe Bellemare driver to once again showcase his talents in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. It’s been one lap after another for Dumoulin since he’s won the rookie of the year title in 2011, and that of Champion of the NASCAR Canada series in 2014.