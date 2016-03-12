Welcome,
Player Page
Josh Reaume
Team:
Beaver Motorsports-50-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/11/1990
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Reaume (No. 50 Motorsports Safety Group Chevrolet Silverado) finished 20th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
He started 26th in the lineup and completed 139 laps of the 147-lap race. Reaume competed in 11 of the 21 truck races so far this season and is 25th in the 2017 NCWTS point standings after this event.
Nov 4 - 11:41 AM
Josh Reaume (#40 Braille Battery/Grafoid Toyota) will miss the XFINITY Series Axalta 200 at Phoenix International Raceway.
The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.
Sat, Mar 12, 2016 01:21:00 PM
Josh Reaume (#40 Braille Battery/Grafoids Chevrolet Camaro) finished 31st in the November 21st NASCAR XFINITY Series season-ending Ford EcoBoost 300 at Florida's Homestead-Miami Speedway.
He started 37th in the lineup and completed 185 laps of the 200-lap event. Reaume, who competed in 15 of the season's 33 races, closed out the season 33rd in the final 2015 XFINITY Series driver championship standings.
Mon, Nov 23, 2015 09:55:00 AM
Josh Reaume (No. 97 Obaika Racing Chevrolet Camaro) does not qualify for the XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions 1-40 is determined. His car was listed as 42nd on the chart.
Sat, Mar 7, 2015 02:05:00 PM
Josh Reaume: JAG Metals 350 results
Nov 4 - 11:41 AM
Josh Reaume not in Phoenix NXS field
Sat, Mar 12, 2016 01:21:00 PM
Josh Reaume: XFINITY Series YE wrap-up
Mon, Nov 23, 2015 09:55:00 AM
Josh Reaume does not qualify in Las Vegas
Sat, Mar 7, 2015 02:05:00 PM
More Josh Reaume Player News
