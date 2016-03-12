He started 26th in the lineup and completed 139 laps of the 147-lap race. Reaume competed in 11 of the 21 truck races so far this season and is 25th in the 2017 NCWTS point standings after this event.

Josh Reaume (No. 50 Motorsports Safety Group Chevrolet Silverado) finished 20th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.

He started 37th in the lineup and completed 185 laps of the 200-lap event. Reaume, who competed in 15 of the season's 33 races, closed out the season 33rd in the final 2015 XFINITY Series driver championship standings.

Josh Reaume (No. 97 Obaika Racing Chevrolet Camaro) does not qualify for the XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions 1-40 is determined. His car was listed as 42nd on the chart.