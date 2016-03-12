Player Page

Team: Beaver Motorsports-50-CWT
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/11/1990

Josh Reaume (No. 50 Motorsports Safety Group Chevrolet Silverado) finished 20th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
He started 26th in the lineup and completed 139 laps of the 147-lap race. Reaume competed in 11 of the 21 truck races so far this season and is 25th in the 2017 NCWTS point standings after this event. Nov 4 - 11:41 AM
