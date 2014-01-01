Despite not competing at DuQuoin, and missing out on the bonus points as a result, Josh Williams still finished fourth in ARCA Racing Series championship driver points in 2016.

Williams had a breakout season, winning twice at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville and again on Father's Day at Madison Int'l Speedway. Williams' father Kevin Williams was unable to make the trip to Madison, but he watched at home online, noting it was the best Father's Day present ever, calling his son a "straight up leader." This emotional and moving video captures Williams' best moments of 2016 and truly defines the grit and integrity that JWM brings each and every race.