Player Page

Jose Luis Ramirez

Team: Ramirez Racing-08-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (38) / 5/8/1979

Latest News

Recent News

José Luis Ramírez (No. 08 Airbit-Telcel-Infinitum-Prestoflam Ford) led the final practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Running Through Puebla at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico.
A 38.693 second lap was the quickest of the 13 cars out on the track for the final practice session. No. 2 Abraham Calderón, No. 17 Luis Felipe Montano, No. 15 Ruben Pardo and No. 26 Santiago Tovar are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 37 Jose Gonzalez was the slowest. Oct 14 - 10:58 AM
More Jose Luis Ramirez Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 