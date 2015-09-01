Jose Luis Ramirez

José Luis Ramírez (No. 08 Airbit-Telcel-Infinitum-Prestoflam Ford) led the final practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Running Through Puebla at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico.

A 38.693 second lap was the quickest of the 13 cars out on the track for the final practice session. No. 2 Abraham Calderón, No. 17 Luis Felipe Montano, No. 15 Ruben Pardo and No. 26 Santiago Tovar are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 37 Jose Gonzalez was the slowest.