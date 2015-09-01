Welcome,
Williams back for Huddersfield Town
Jose Luis Ramirez
Team:
Ramirez Racing-08-NPMS
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 5/8/1979
Latest News
Recent News
José Luis Ramírez (No. 08 Airbit-Telcel-Infinitum-Prestoflam Ford) led the final practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Running Through Puebla at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico.
A 38.693 second lap was the quickest of the 13 cars out on the track for the final practice session. No. 2 Abraham Calderón, No. 17 Luis Felipe Montano, No. 15 Ruben Pardo and No. 26 Santiago Tovar are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 37 Jose Gonzalez was the slowest.
Oct 14 - 10:58 AM
Jose Luis Ramirez (No. 08 Bitcoin / Telcel Ford) finished 11th in the March 26th NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (NPMS) season-opening Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autódromo Monterrey.
He started fourth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 32-lap race. Ramirez opens the season 11th in the 2017 NPMS championship standings after this event.
Apr 1 - 1:49 PM
José Luis Ramírez (No. 08 Telcel - Prestoflam Chevrolet) finished fifth in Sunday's NASCAR Mexico Series Amozoc 240 at Autódromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico.
He completed all laps of the 120 scheduled in the ninth race of the season. Ramirez is currently 29th in the 2015 NMS Championship standings.
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 03:25:00 PM
José Luis Ramirez finishes fifth in Friday night's NASCAR Mexico Series season opener at Phoenix International Raceway.
He started the No. 08 Ramirez Racing Ford 13th on the grid for the Toyota 120. He completed all 120 laps scheduled in the event.
Mon, Mar 16, 2015 10:09:00 PM
Ramirez tops final Peak Mexico practice
Oct 14 - 10:58 AM
Jose Luis Ramirez: Difrenosa 120 results
Apr 1 - 1:49 PM
Jose Luis Ramirez: Amozoc 250 post-race
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 03:25:00 PM
José Luis Ramirez Toyota 120 post-race
Mon, Mar 16, 2015 10:09:00 PM
More Jose Luis Ramirez Player News
