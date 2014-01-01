Brendan Gaughan Team: Richard Childress Racing-62-NXS Age / DOB: (41) / 7/10/1975 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 180

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will operate five entries out of its XFINITY Series stable. The No. 2 and No. 3 Chevrolets in the 2017 XFINITY Series will include multiple drivers. Brandon Jones and Brendan Gaughan return with full-time driving duties of the No. 33 and No. 62 Chevrolets, respectively, and will compete for the XFINITY Series driver championship. Jones and veteran crew chief Nick Harrison will be paired together, while Gaughan returns with his long-time crew chief Shane Wilson for their 12th season together. In 2017, RCR will welcome back the storied No. 21 entry with Daniel Hemric behind the wheel. Hemric and two-time NASCAR championship winning crew chief Danny Stockman will work together as Hemric competes for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the XFINITY Series driver championship.-Richard Childress Racing

In five NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro) has completed 1,003 of 1,006 (99.7 percent) of the laps he has competed. He is credited with one top-five and two top-10 finishes, coupled with an 11.4 average starting position and a 14.8 average finishing position. In eight starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Gaughan has led 24 laps, with an average finish of 14.9 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.-Richard Childress Racing

Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 35th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 25th on the grid and completed 136 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Gaughan is ranked eighth in the 2016 championship standings after this event. Since this was the elimination race for the Chase Round of 8, only the top four continue to the season-ending Chase Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend to compete for the title.