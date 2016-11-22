Cole Custer Team: Stewart Haas Racing-00-NXS Age / DOB: (18) / 1/23/1998

After a two-year venture in the Camping World Truck Series, JR Motorsports (JRM) will not field a team in the series this season. JRM fielded Cole Custer from 2015-16 in the No. 00 Chevrolet. He made 33 starts, earning one win in 2015 at Gateway Motorsports Park. JRM will devote its full attention to the XFINITY Series, where it will field five cars in 2017, including full-time rides for Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett and William Byron. The fifth car will feature Dale Earnhardt Jr. and other drivers. Custer will compete in his rookie XFINITY season with Stewart-Haas Racing, which is racing in the XFINITY Series for the first time. Source: NBC Sports

Jeff Meendering will oversee Cole Custer's full-time foray with Stewart-Haas Racing's new XFINITY Series team in 2017. Meendering, 39, started his career at Hendrick Motorsports. After 11 seasons, he was promoted to car chief on the #24 team under crew chief Steve Letarte and driver Jeff Gordon. Most recently, Meendering was the car chief on the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing team with Matt Kenseth and car chief Jason Ratcliff. Custer will pilot the #00, just as he has in the Camping World Truck Series. In 42 CWTS starts, he's scored two victories (Loudon 2014, Gateway 2015) and ended the 2016 season tenth in the championship.-jayski.com

In addition to driving the JR Motorsports (JRM) No. 00 Haas Automation Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Cole Custer will pilot JRM's No. 5 Haas Automation Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday afternoon. Friday’s race will be his first start on the 1.5-mile oval at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In his last three NCWTS starts on 1.5-mile tracks, he finished ninth twice and third once for an average finish of 7.0. Friday will mark Custer’s 33rd and final NCWTS start for JR Motorsports. The 18-year-old has one victory, seven top-five and 17 top-10 finishes in JRM equipment over the past two seasons.-JRM