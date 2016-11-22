Player Page

Cole Custer

Team: Stewart Haas Racing-00-NXS
Age / DOB:  (18) / 1/23/1998

After a two-year venture in the Camping World Truck Series, JR Motorsports (JRM) will not field a team in the series this season.
JRM fielded Cole Custer from 2015-16 in the No. 00 Chevrolet. He made 33 starts, earning one win in 2015 at Gateway Motorsports Park. JRM will devote its full attention to the XFINITY Series, where it will field five cars in 2017, including full-time rides for Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett and William Byron. The fifth car will feature Dale Earnhardt Jr. and other drivers. Custer will compete in his rookie XFINITY season with Stewart-Haas Racing, which is racing in the XFINITY Series for the first time. Jan 4 - 1:03 PM
Source: NBC Sports
