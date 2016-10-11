Mason Mitchell Team: Mason Mitchell Mtrsprts-88-ARCA Age / DOB: (23) / 6/25/1994

2014 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards champion and West Des Moines, Iowa native Mason Mitchell will return to the driver’s seat in next Saturday's Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway, marking his first start of the 2017 season. Mitchell, who celebrated his 23rd birthday earlier in the week, will be behind the wheel of the No. 88 Karl Chevrolet/Champion Power Equipment Chevy for his Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) team. Karl Chevrolet and Mitchell are no stranger to success. The two have had a partnership since the 2015 season when they won two races at Iowa & Kansas. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Defending Kansas 150 winner Mason Mitchell will return to the driver's seat of the No. 98 Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) Chevrolet for the 16th running of the Kansas 150 this Friday at Kansas Speedway. The West Des Moines, Iowa driver secured his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards national championship at Kansas in 2014 and won the race in 2015. Mitchell will drive the No. 98 Karl Chevrolet for Mason Mitchell Motorsports at Kansas, marking his third start of the 2016 season. He finished sixth at DuQuoin and eighth at Iowa. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Mason Mitchell (No. 98 Karl Chevrolet Chevrolet) finished 6th in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series General Tire Grabber 100 at DuQuoin (IL) State Fairgrounds. He started 7th in the lineup and completed all of the 105 laps run. Mitchell, who has competed in only 2 of the 16 ARCA races so far this season, is currently 85th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.