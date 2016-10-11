Player Page

Mason Mitchell

Team: Mason Mitchell Mtrsprts-88-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/25/1994

2014 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards champion and West Des Moines, Iowa native Mason Mitchell will return to the driver’s seat in next Saturday's Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway, marking his first start of the 2017 season.
Mitchell, who celebrated his 23rd birthday earlier in the week, will be behind the wheel of the No. 88 Karl Chevrolet/Champion Power Equipment Chevy for his Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM) team. Karl Chevrolet and Mitchell are no stranger to success. The two have had a partnership since the 2015 season when they won two races at Iowa & Kansas. Jul 3 - 4:25 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
