Irwin Vences Team: JV Motorsports-46-NPMS Age / DOB: (31) / 10/24/1985

Irwin Vences (No. 46 Vences Motorsports) won Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Chedraui 120 in Querétaro, Mexico. He started seventh in the lineup for the 119-lap event at the Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera. "It was quite a challenge, the first 15 cars were very even, but thanks to the preparation of the car and of course to the work of the whole team we were able to get ahead. Communication in the race was vital, we are very happy, "said Vences. The victory adds him as one of the new entry drivers to NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series who becomes a serious contender to fight for the championship despite not running a full season.

Irwin Vences (#46 Axtel - Avaya - M Racing Ford) finished 17th in the November 22nd NASCAR Mexico Series season-ending RedCo 240 at Súper Óvalo Chiapas in Chiapas, Mexico. In 2015, the HO Speed Racing driver scored three wins (Autódromo Miguel E. Abed on May 31st and August 30th; and Autódromo Potosino on July 12th), three poles, seven top-fives, 11 top-10s, earned 573 points and finished fifth in the final 2015 Mexico Series driver championship standings.

Irwin Vences (#46 Axtel - Avaya - M Racing Ford) finished 13th in the Sunday, October 18, NASCAR Mexico Series Desafio Deportivo 240 at Autódromo Internacional de Aguascalientes. He completed 170 laps of the 171 scheduled in the 12th race of the season and is currently third in the 2015 NMS Championship standings.