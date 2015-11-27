Irwin Vences

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Rolling Rodon
Aug 22
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 21
Daily Dose: Oh No, Not Sano!
Aug 21
Top 10 Prospects: August 21
Aug 21
Use The Doubleheader
Aug 20
Daily Dose: Darvish To The DL
Aug 20
Week That Was: Ninth Wonders
Aug 19
The Week Ahead: Rodon Rolling
Aug 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Trea Turner (wrist) beings rehab assignment
Puig cranks go-ahead solo homer in the 12th
Buxton stays hot with homer vs. White Sox
Alex Wood's SC joint flares up again Monday
Granderson hits grand slam Monday vs. Bucs
Pollock slugs go-ahead two-run HR vs. Mets
Adam Jones goes 4-for-4 with two homers
Carlos Santana lifted with back tightness
Andrew Miller pulled after re-injuring knee
Gomez (shoulder) expects to return Saturday
Matz will have season-ending elbow surgery
Rodon excellent again Monday against Twins
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Stack Doug & Quizz
Aug 22
Dose: Boldin Calls it Quits
Aug 22
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 21
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 20
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 20
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jesse James locked into starting TE job
Buck Allen has been 'most effective back'
Wendell Smallwood returns to full practice
Hue Jackson hopes to name QB by Wednesday
Donald Penn expected to end holdout this week
Odell Beckham suggests he will be ready Wk 1
Kizer leads TD, FG drives across four series
X-ray on Beckham's ankle comes back clean
Brandon Marshall getting X-ray on shoulder
Brock Osweiler plays two series, tosses INT
Fournette (foot) ruled out for 3rd exhibition
Eagles trade G/T Matt Tobin to Seahawks
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Pacers file tampering charges against Lakers
Clippers and Marshall Plumlee agree to deal
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Adam Martin: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
Irwin Vences wins Chedraui 120 in Querétaro
Donald Theetge: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
Basham: DNF at Illinois State Fairgrounds
Will Kimmel: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
L.P. Dumoulin: DNF at Riverside
Mark Dilley: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
LeMastus: DNF at Illinois State Fairgrounds
Tom Hessert: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
Simon Dion-Viens Bumper To Bumper 300 results
Enfinger conquers Springfield Mile Dirt
Alex Labbe uses bumper for Riverside win
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pieters is odds favorite for Denmark defense
Late rally yields solo 3rd for Webb Simpson
Schniederjans bogey-free 64; career-best 2nd
Stenson wins Wyndham for sixth TOUR title
Sabbatini ends w/ 64; first top 10 since 2015
Armour posts -17; first top 10 in 118 months
Otaegui wins 2017 Paul Lawrie Match Plays
World No.1238 Norris wins Fiji International
Rookie Schniederjans vying for first TOUR win
Na climbs to T2 at Wyndham after R3 65
Overnight-co-leader Simpson dips w/ R3 68
MDF jettisons 11 at Wyndham, including Haas
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
David Shaw compares Sam Darnold to Luck
UK WR Baker diagnosed w/ fractured ankle
Sun Devils president want results from Graham
AP Poll: Alabama enters season at No. 1 again
Mike Weber (hamstring) returns to practice
Utah names QB Tyler Huntley starter for year
Bo Scarbrough misses practice due to illness
Indiana mistake nixes Fitzgerald for season
Buechele potentially nearing starting status
Mountaineers WR Durante transfers to FAU
Jamie Gordinier out for season w/ knee injury
Report: Alabama, Miami eyeing 2021 opener
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap Week 2
Aug 21
Team News - Week 2
Aug 19
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 2
Aug 18
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Burnley add Chris Wood to their strike force
Sterling saves the day with late equalizer
City rally late to spoil Rooney's 200th goal
Defensive problems mount for Leicester City
Arnautovic apologizes to fans after red card
Vardy back in training after knock
Iheanacho could return for Old Trafford clash
Ibra shows off healed knee ahead of return?
Spurs begin Wembley campaign with derby loss
Alonso brace spoil Spurs Wembley opener, 1-2
Joselu debuts in Newcastle loss
Arsenal hard done by in Britannia loss
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Irwin Vences
Team:
JV Motorsports-46-NPMS
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/24/1985
Latest News
Recent News
Irwin Vences (No. 46 Vences Motorsports) won Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Chedraui 120 in Querétaro, Mexico.
He started seventh in the lineup for the 119-lap event at the Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera. "It was quite a challenge, the first 15 cars were very even, but thanks to the preparation of the car and of course to the work of the whole team we were able to get ahead. Communication in the race was vital, we are very happy, "said Vences. The victory adds him as one of the new entry drivers to NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series who becomes a serious contender to fight for the championship despite not running a full season.
Aug 22 - 10:04 AM
Irwin Vences (#46 Axtel - Avaya - M Racing Ford) finished 17th in the November 22nd NASCAR Mexico Series season-ending RedCo 240 at Súper Óvalo Chiapas in Chiapas, Mexico.
In 2015, the HO Speed Racing driver scored three wins (Autódromo Miguel E. Abed on May 31st and August 30th; and Autódromo Potosino on July 12th), three poles, seven top-fives, 11 top-10s, earned 573 points and finished fifth in the final 2015 Mexico Series driver championship standings.
Fri, Nov 27, 2015 01:28:00 PM
Irwin Vences (#46 Axtel - Avaya - M Racing Ford) finished 13th in the Sunday, October 18, NASCAR Mexico Series Desafio Deportivo 240 at Autódromo Internacional de Aguascalientes.
He completed 170 laps of the 171 scheduled in the 12th race of the season and is currently third in the 2015 NMS Championship standings.
Sat, Oct 24, 2015 12:17:00 AM
Irwin Vences collected his third win of the season and strengthened his hold on the top spot in the NASCAR Mexico Series standings Sunday at Autódromo Miguel E. Abed.
The victory in the Amozoc 240 was Vences' second straight; he picked up the win July 12 at San Luis Potosi. He also won the May 31 race at Puebla. Vences' No. 46 Axtel/Avaya/M Racing Ford out-distanced his teammate Homero Richards by 1.874 seconds on the 2.01 km (1.25 mile) oval. Richards had won the pole position earlier in the day. Rubén Rovelo finished third, followed by Rogelio López and José Luis Ramírez.
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 10:01:00 AM
Source:
NASCAR Mexico Series
Irwin Vences wins Chedraui 120 in Querétaro
Aug 22 - 10:04 AM
Irwin Vences: Mexico Series YE wrap-up
Fri, Nov 27, 2015 01:28:00 PM
Irwin Vences: Desafio Deportivo 240 notes
Sat, Oct 24, 2015 12:17:00 AM
Vences rolls to 3rd NASCAR Mexico Series win
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 10:01:00 AM
More Irwin Vences Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(989)
2
K. Harvick
4
(739)
3
K. Busch
41
(734)
4
D. Patrick
10
(645)
5
D. Hamlin
11
(628)
6
E. Jones
77
(563)
7
R. Blaney
21
(531)
8
R. Newman
31
(518)
9
R. Garcia Jr.
E06
(517)
10
T. Bayne
6
(499)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Wrap-up of the weekend night races for all three top level NASCAR series at Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
»
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
»
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
»
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
»
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
»
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
»
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
»
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
NAS Headlines
»
Irwin Vences wins Chedraui 120 in Querétaro
»
Donald Theetge: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
»
Basham: DNF at Illinois State Fairgrounds
»
Will Kimmel: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
»
L.P. Dumoulin: DNF at Riverside
»
Mark Dilley: Bumper To Bumper 300 results
»
LeMastus: DNF at Illinois State Fairgrounds
»
Tom Hessert: Herr's Potato Chips 100 results
»
Simon Dion-Viens Bumper To Bumper 300 results
»
Enfinger conquers Springfield Mile Dirt
»
Alex Labbe uses bumper for Riverside win
»
Theriault: Pole at Springfield in dirt debut
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved