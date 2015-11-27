Player Page

Irwin Vences

Team: JV Motorsports-46-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/24/1985

Irwin Vences (No. 46 Vences Motorsports) won Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Chedraui 120 in Querétaro, Mexico.
He started seventh in the lineup for the 119-lap event at the Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera. "It was quite a challenge, the first 15 cars were very even, but thanks to the preparation of the car and of course to the work of the whole team we were able to get ahead. Communication in the race was vital, we are very happy, "said Vences. The victory adds him as one of the new entry drivers to NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series who becomes a serious contender to fight for the championship despite not running a full season. Aug 22 - 10:04 AM
