Kyle Benjamin

Team: Ranier Racing with MDM-40-KNE
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/3/1997

Ranier Racing with MDM driver Kyle Benjamin challenged 2016 Champion Justin Haley the entire NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season for the top spot with the score finally being settled at Dover.
The NASCAR Next alum scored three wins, including the finale at Dover, and finished just 22 points behind Haley. The 19-year-old from Easley, South Carolina also notched nine top-five and 11 top-10 finishes throughout the season and led a total of 582 laps in 2016. Benjamin had an average start of 3.9 and an average finish of 5.7, while completing all but 11 laps this season. http://localracing.nascar.com/nknps-east/story/best-2016-kn-pro-series-east_12282016 Dec 29 - 1:45 PM
Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
