Kyle Benjamin Team: Ranier Racing with MDM-40-KNE Age / DOB: (19) / 11/3/1997

Ranier Racing with MDM driver Kyle Benjamin challenged 2016 Champion Justin Haley the entire NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season for the top spot with the score finally being settled at Dover. The NASCAR Next alum scored three wins, including the finale at Dover, and finished just 22 points behind Haley. The 19-year-old from Easley, South Carolina also notched nine top-five and 11 top-10 finishes throughout the season and led a total of 582 laps in 2016. Benjamin had an average start of 3.9 and an average finish of 5.7, while completing all but 11 laps this season. http://localracing.nascar.com/nknps-east/story/best-2016-kn-pro-series-east_12282016 Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

Kyle Benjamin dominated the Dover 125 Friday en route to his third NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win of the season. Justin Haley and Kyle Benjamin led the way as NASCAR's youth movement conquered the "Monster Mile." It was Haley who lifted the big championship trophy at Dover International Speedway, while Benjamin took the final NASCAR K&N Pro Series East checkered flag of 2016. Benjamin did everything he could in his No. 40 Ranier Racing with MDM Chevrolet. The 19-year-old NASCAR Next alum from Easley, South Carolina, led the most laps (84) and won for the third time on the season. A late caution pushed the race to 126 laps, but Benjamin was able to pull away from the field on the green-white-checkered finish to secure the victory. Source: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

Kyle Benjamin (No. 40 Ranier Racing with MDM Chevrolet) heads into the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int’l Speedway weekend ranked second in the standings with two wins, eight top fives and 10 top 10s in 13 races. Can win his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship if he wins the Dover 125, leads the most laps and Justin Haley finishes 26th or worse. Has three career series wins, including wins at Iowa and Greenville this season. Has won two of the last four races on the schedule and three of the last five pole positions. In three career Dover starts, has a best finish of third in 2013. Is a NASCAR Next alumnus.