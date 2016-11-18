Player Page

John Hunter Nemechek

Team: SWM-NEMCO Racing-8-CWT
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/11/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 145

This weekend marks John Hunter Nemechek’s second Atlanta Motor Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
The No. 8 NEMCO Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado driver made his NCWTS track debut on February 27, 2016. He maneuvered his way through various battles, holding off competitors in a two-lap dash to the checkered flag to win the Great Clips 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the AMS in 2016. Speedway Stats: In 27 combined NCWTS starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length), John Hunter has recorded two victories (Chicago and Atlanta), nine top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He has led for a total of 89 laps on NASCAR’s speedway tracks.-NEMCO Motorsports Mar 3 - 11:33 AM
