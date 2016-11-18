John Hunter Nemechek Team: SWM-NEMCO Racing-8-CWT Age / DOB: (19) / 6/11/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 145

This weekend marks John Hunter Nemechek’s second Atlanta Motor Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). The No. 8 NEMCO Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado driver made his NCWTS track debut on February 27, 2016. He maneuvered his way through various battles, holding off competitors in a two-lap dash to the checkered flag to win the Great Clips 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the AMS in 2016. Speedway Stats: In 27 combined NCWTS starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length), John Hunter has recorded two victories (Chicago and Atlanta), nine top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He has led for a total of 89 laps on NASCAR’s speedway tracks.-NEMCO Motorsports

John Hunter Nemechek (No. 8 Fire Alarm Services Inc Chevrolet Silverado) finished fourth in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Next Era Energy Resources 250 at Florida's Daytona Int'l Speedway. He started 19th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Nemechek is eighth in the 2017 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

This weekend marks John Hunter Nemechek’s second Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). He has earned an average starting position of second and an average finishing position of second with 24 laps led at the 1.5-mile track. Nemechek made his NCWTS track debut on November 20, 2015. He has the highest average running position (2.485) at the HMS of active NCWTS drivers. In addition, Nemechek has the highest driver rating (126.6) and box score among full-time NCWTS drivers at the 1.5-mile track.-NEMCO Motorsports