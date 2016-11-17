Matt Tifft Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-19-NXS Age / DOB: (20) / 6/26/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 165

Latest News Recent News

Matt Tifft (No. 19 Tunity Toyota) finished 11th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona Int'l Speedway. He started 14th on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Tifft, who will compete in the full NXS season driving the Joe Gibbs Racing car, is fifth in the 2017 championship standings after this event, 16 points behind leader Ryan Reed.

On Friday, Matt Tifft (No. 11 BrainGear/Surface Sunscreen Toyota Tundra) will race chassis number 020 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This chassis is the same one that Brett Moffitt drove to victory lane earlier this season at Michigan International Speedway. Tifft at Homestead... He has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2014. He started in 24th and finished 21st. Race Rewind: Phoenix... Tifft and the No. 11 BrainGear/Surface Sunscreen team wrapped up the Round of Six with an eighth-place finish at the Phoenix International Raceway.-Red Horse Racing

Matt Tifft (No. 11 Brain Gear/Surface Sunscreen Toyota Tundra) finished 8th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 17th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Tifft, who entered 13 of the 22 truck races so far this season, is 21st in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.