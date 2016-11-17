Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Matt Tifft
Team:
Joe Gibbs Racing-19-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 6/26/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Tifft (No. 19 Tunity Toyota) finished 11th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
He started 14th on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Tifft, who will compete in the full NXS season driving the Joe Gibbs Racing car, is fifth in the 2017 championship standings after this event, 16 points behind leader Ryan Reed.
Feb 28 - 10:09 AM
On Friday, Matt Tifft (No. 11 BrainGear/Surface Sunscreen Toyota Tundra) will race chassis number 020 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This chassis is the same one that Brett Moffitt drove to victory lane earlier this season at Michigan International Speedway.
Tifft at Homestead... He has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2014. He started in 24th and finished 21st. Race Rewind: Phoenix... Tifft and the No. 11 BrainGear/Surface Sunscreen team wrapped up the Round of Six with an eighth-place finish at the Phoenix International Raceway.-Red Horse Racing
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 08:46:00 PM
Matt Tifft (No. 11 Brain Gear/Surface Sunscreen Toyota Tundra) finished 8th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started 17th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Tifft, who entered 13 of the 22 truck races so far this season, is 21st in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 11:28:00 PM
On Friday, Matt Tifft (No. 11 BrainGear/Surface Sunscreen Toyota Tundra) will race chassis number 017 in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway.
This chassis was last raced to a top-ten finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway earlier in 2016. Tifft has two starts at Phoenix International Raceway under his belt, with one top-10, an average starting position of 19.0 and an average finishing position of 14.0.-Red Horse Racing
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 02:40:00 PM
Matt Tifft: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Feb 28 - 10:09 AM
Matt Tifft: Ford EcoBoost 200 advance
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 08:46:00 PM
Matt Tifft: Lucas Oil 150 results
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 11:28:00 PM
Matt Tifft: Lucas Oil 150 advance
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 02:40:00 PM
More Matt Tifft Player News
