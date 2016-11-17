Player Page

Matt Tifft

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing-19-NXS
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 165

Matt Tifft (No. 19 Tunity Toyota) finished 11th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
He started 14th on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Tifft, who will compete in the full NXS season driving the Joe Gibbs Racing car, is fifth in the 2017 championship standings after this event, 16 points behind leader Ryan Reed. Feb 28 - 10:09 AM
