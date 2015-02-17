Player Page

Leilani Munter

Team: Venturini Motorsports-15-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (40) / 2/18/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'4' / 105

Latest News

Recent News

Leilani Münter has her eyes on another start at Daytona Int'l Speedway in the 54th running of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire coming February 18.
Munter (No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) will also be celebrating her birthday on the very day of the race. No female driver as ever won an ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event. During her 2014 freshman season with Venturini Motorsports, Munter earned three top-15 finishes in just four ARCA Racing Series starts. She set career highs with a pair of 12th place finishes at both Chicagoland and Kansas Speedways, coupled with a solid eighth-place qualifying run at Talladega Superspeedway. Munter plans on participating in the ARCA-sanctioned open test January 13-14-15. Jan 4 - 1:11 PM
Source: ARCA Racing Series
More Leilani Munter Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 