Leilani Munter Team: Venturini Motorsports-15-ARCA Age / DOB: (40) / 2/18/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'4' / 105

Leilani Münter has her eyes on another start at Daytona Int'l Speedway in the 54th running of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire coming February 18. Munter (No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) will also be celebrating her birthday on the very day of the race. No female driver as ever won an ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event. During her 2014 freshman season with Venturini Motorsports, Munter earned three top-15 finishes in just four ARCA Racing Series starts. She set career highs with a pair of 12th place finishes at both Chicagoland and Kansas Speedways, coupled with a solid eighth-place qualifying run at Talladega Superspeedway. Munter plans on participating in the ARCA-sanctioned open test January 13-14-15. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Leilani Munter driving her No. 66 Energy Freedom Toyota entry was involved in the "Big One" on lap-53 in Saturday's ARCA Racing Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona, settling for a disappointing 38th place finish. Munter, who qualified 10th in her third-career Daytona start was in the middle of drivers Bobby Gerhardt and Terry Jones when her car moved up the track going into turn 3 making contact with Gerhardt on the outside abruptly ending the race for both drivers.-Venturini Motorsports

Driver Leilani Münter is just back from the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where the documentary film she stars in -- "Racing Extinction" – had its premiere. Now, she is turning her attention back to the track and the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. She has re-signed with Venturini Motorsports, and will drive the No. 66 Energy Freedom Toyota Camry at the "World Center of Racing" in the biggest event of the season. She also stars in a commercial that will premiere during the live FOX Sports 1 broadcast, bringing the Energy Freedom message to the small screen. Source: ARCA Racing