Abraham Calderon Team: Dem Racing SA de CV-2-NPMS Age / DOB: (28) / 11/25/1988

Abraham Calderón (No. 2 ARRIS/Telcel Toyota) led the first practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Northern Transportation Grand Prix at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico. A 31.076 second lap was the quickest of the 28 cars out on the track for the first practice session. No. 31 Jorge Goeters, No. 4 Enrique Baca, No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 28 Ruben Rovelo are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 30 Victor Barrales was the slowest.

Abraham Calderón (No. 2 ARRIS/Telcel Toyota) started on the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Red Cola 120 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico. He ran in the top-five for all of the 31 laps run and, with three minutes left of the 50-minute event, passed Xavi Razo on a restart to score his first win at the Puebla 1.25-mile road course. This is the same track Calderon clinched his 2014 Mexico series championship. Xavi Razo (No. 77), who led almost the whole race, had to settle for second place. 41-year-old Michel Jourdain Jr. (No. 40), who started 15th, completed the podium in third place.

After qualification for today's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Red Cola 120 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico, the top three qualifiers, Rubén Pardo, Jorge Goeters and Hugo Oliveras did not pass post-qualifying technical review. Pardo, Goeters and Oliveras will be credited with a DNQ (Did Not Qualify) and start the race at the rear of the field. Fourth fastest in the time trials, Abraham Calderon (No. 2 Arris/Telcel Toyota) will be credited with a pole and will lead the field to the green flag. Salvador De Alba Jr. (No. 48 Sidral Aga/Red Cola Toyota) will line up P2 on the front row for the event. Rubén Rovelo, Xavi Razo and Homero Richards make up the rest of the top five on the grid.