Abraham Calderon

Team: Dem Racing SA de CV-2-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/25/1988

Abraham Calderón (No. 2 ARRIS/Telcel Toyota) led the first practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Northern Transportation Grand Prix at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan in Jalisco, Mexico.
A 31.076 second lap was the quickest of the 28 cars out on the track for the first practice session. No. 31 Jorge Goeters, No. 4 Enrique Baca, No. 77 Xavi Razo and No. 28 Ruben Rovelo are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 30 Victor Barrales was the slowest. Jun 2 - 11:49 PM
