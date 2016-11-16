Ben Rhodes Team: ThorSport Racing-27-CWT Age / DOB: (19) / 2/21/1997

ThorSport Racing announced today that 19-year-old Louisville, KY native, Ben Rhodes, will return to the Sandusky, Ohio-based team for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season. Rhodes, who competed in the series during his rookie campaign in 2016, will pilot the No. 27 Toyota Tundra as he makes a bid for the series championship in 2017. Rhodes, the 2014 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Champion, Rookie of the Year, and Most Popular Driver, joined ThorSport Racing and the NCWTS in 2016, following a part-time, 10 race schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015. Rhodes' 2017 campaign will be led by crew chief Eddie Troconis.-ThorSport Racing

Ben Rhodes (No. 41 Alpha Energy Solutions Toyota Tundra), who will be making his 27th career NCWTS start on Friday night, will make his second career start at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. He made his track debut in the 2015 XFINITY Series season finale for JR Motorsports. The Louisville, KY native started 18th and finished 20th. In eight career NCWTS starts on an Intermediate-style track (1.5-miles in length), Rhodes has one top-10 (Atlanta), and four top-15 finishes.-ThorSport Racing

Ben Rhodes (No. 41 The Carolina Nut Co./Albertsons Toyota Tundra) finished 14th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 9th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Rhodes, who entered all 22 truck races so far this season, dropped one spot to 14th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.