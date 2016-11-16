Player Page

Ben Rhodes

Team: ThorSport Racing-27-CWT
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/21/1997

Latest News

Recent News

ThorSport Racing announced today that 19-year-old Louisville, KY native, Ben Rhodes, will return to the Sandusky, Ohio-based team for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season.
Rhodes, who competed in the series during his rookie campaign in 2016, will pilot the No. 27 Toyota Tundra as he makes a bid for the series championship in 2017. Rhodes, the 2014 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Champion, Rookie of the Year, and Most Popular Driver, joined ThorSport Racing and the NCWTS in 2016, following a part-time, 10 race schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015. Rhodes' 2017 campaign will be led by crew chief Eddie Troconis.-ThorSport Racing Jan 31 - 4:38 PM
More Ben Rhodes Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 