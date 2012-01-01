Player Page

Ruben Pardo

Team: HO Speed Racing-15-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (38) / 6/18/1979

Latest News

Recent News

Rubén Pardo (No. 15 Citizen-Potosinos-La Btk Chevrolet) led the second practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Aguascalientes Grand Prix at Autodromo Int'l de Aguascalientes, Mexico.
A 24.467 second lap was the quickest of the 24 cars out on the track for the second practice session. No. 28 Rubén Rovelo, No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 6 Rogelio Lopez and No. 11 Hugo Oliveras are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 36 Pepe Montano was the slowest. Jul 15 - 11:44 AM
More Ruben Pardo Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 