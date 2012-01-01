Ruben Pardo Team: HO Speed Racing-15-NPMS Age / DOB: (38) / 6/18/1979

Latest News Recent News

Rubén Pardo (No. 15 Citizen-Potosinos-La Btk Chevrolet) led the second practice for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Aguascalientes Grand Prix at Autodromo Int'l de Aguascalientes, Mexico. A 24.467 second lap was the quickest of the 24 cars out on the track for the second practice session. No. 28 Rubén Rovelo, No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 6 Rogelio Lopez and No. 11 Hugo Oliveras are the rest of the top-five on the speed chart. No. 36 Pepe Montano was the slowest.

Ruben Pardo (No. 15 Citizen/Potosinos/La Btk Chevrolet) clocked a lap of 1 minute, 28.853 seconds which was good enough to win the pole in qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Red Cola 120 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico. No. 31 Jorge Goeters, No. 11 Hugo Oliveras, No. 2 Abraham Calderon and No. 48 Salvador De Alba Jr., No. 28 Ruben Rovelo, No. 77 Xavi Razo, No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 26 Santiago Tovar and No. 4 Enrique Baca round out the rest of the top 10 starters in the 28 car lineup.

Rubén Pardo (No. 15 Citizen/Potosinos/La Btk Toyota) is at the top of the speed chart in the final practice leading to the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series Canel’s 200 at Autodromo Potosino in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He put up a 21.493 second lap in the final practice. No. 20 Homero Richards, No. 31 Jorge Goeters, No. 11 Hugo Oliveras and No. 2 Abraham Calderon are the rest of the top five and No. 16 Mike Sanchez was the slowest of the 27 cars running in this final session.