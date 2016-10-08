Jason Myers, of Walnut Cove, NC is fifth in the season long standings for the Southern Modified Racing Series at the halfway point of the 2017 season.

It’s been an amazingly consistent season for Myers with finishes of sixth, fourth, fourth, seventh, second and sixth in the six races thus far. With runs like the first six this season it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself in victory lane. Myers has one series win, a September 2016 victory at Dillon (S.C.) Motor Speedway. His second-place finish was in April at Caraway Speedway.