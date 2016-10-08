Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Danny Bohn
Team:
Fleming Racing-40-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/29/1988
Latest News
Recent News
Danny Bohn (No. 40 Dunleavy Truck and Trailer, Will I Am South Trucking Chevrolet) has four wins, 27 top fives and 42 top 10s in 51 career races in NASCAR Modified competition.
Finished inside the top 10 in all but one Whelen Southern Modified Tour race in 2016. His last victory came at Winston-Salem in 2015; Has lead 615 laps in his career.
Mar 15 - 4:37 PM
Danny Bohn (No. 40 Dunleavy Truck & Trl/Wm Smith Trucking Chevrolet) finished fourth in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track.
He started eighth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Bohn, who competed in all 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season fourth in the 2016 championship standings.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 09:14:00 PM
Danny Bohn (No. 40 Dunleavy Truck & Trl/Wm Smith Trucking Chevrolet) finished 5th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC).
He started 5th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Measmer, who competed in all 10 NWSMT races so far this season, is currently 4th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 07:38:00 PM
Danny Bohn (No. 40 Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair/William Smith Trucking Chevrolet) has four wins, seven poles, 25 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes in 49 career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts.
Finished in the top 10 in the final standings each year from 2012-14 and competed part-time last year. Has an average finish of fifth with a pair of wins, nine top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 14 career Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC) starts.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 11:39:00 AM
Danny Bohn: Performance Plus 150 advance
Mar 15 - 4:37 PM
Danny Bohn: Southern Slam 150 results
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 09:14:00 PM
Danny Bohn: Caraway 150 results
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 07:38:00 PM
Danny Bohn: Caraway 150 advance
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 11:39:00 AM
More Danny Bohn Player News
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Last week featured the most predictable races of the season. The result of this was that NASCAR.com’s salary cap manager could make significant changes.
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
