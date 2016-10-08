Danny Bohn Team: Fleming Racing-40-WMT Age / DOB: (28) / 6/29/1988

Danny Bohn (No. 40 Dunleavy Truck and Trailer, Will I Am South Trucking Chevrolet) has four wins, 27 top fives and 42 top 10s in 51 career races in NASCAR Modified competition. Finished inside the top 10 in all but one Whelen Southern Modified Tour race in 2016. His last victory came at Winston-Salem in 2015; Has lead 615 laps in his career.

Danny Bohn (No. 40 Dunleavy Truck & Trl/Wm Smith Trucking Chevrolet) finished fourth in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track. He started eighth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Bohn, who competed in all 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season fourth in the 2016 championship standings.

Danny Bohn (No. 40 Dunleavy Truck & Trl/Wm Smith Trucking Chevrolet) finished 5th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC). He started 5th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Measmer, who competed in all 10 NWSMT races so far this season, is currently 4th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.