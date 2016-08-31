Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
|
Full Depth Charts
JR Bertuccio
Team:
Joe Bertuccio Sr.-2-SMRS
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 5/12/1981
Latest News
Recent News
Halfway through the 2017 Southern Modified Racing Series season JR Bertuccio, of Centerrach N.Y., is 10th in the season long standings.
He has made five of the six races and has three top-10 finishes in those five starts. Bertuccio is a veteran of modified racing; he’s a two-time winner in the now-combined NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour, both of those in 2014.
Jul 19 - 11:16 AM
JR Bertuccio (No. 2 Gershow Recycling Chevrolet) has two wins and 29 top 10s in 53 career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts.
The wins came at Southern National Motorsports Park and Bristol Motor Speedway (NWSMT) in 2014. Enjoyed his best career finish to date in the final points standings (fourth) in 2014.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 03:53:00 PM
JR Bertuccio (No. 2 Gershow Recycling Chevrolet) finished 13th in Wednesday night's combined NASCAR Whelen Modified/Southern Modified Tour Bush's Bean's 150 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway.
He started 12th in the lineup and completed 53 laps of the 100-lap event. Bertuccio, who competed in 6 of the 7 series races so far this season, is 12th in the 2016 NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour championship standings.
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 12:14:00 AM
JR Bertuccio (#2 Gershow Recycling Chevrolet) was credited with a 12th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Strutmasters.com 199 at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC.
He started 10th on the grid and made it to lap 155 of the 199-lap race before exiting the event (Handling). Bertuccio, who competed in 5 of the 6 series races so far this season, is currently 12th in the 2016 NWSMT point standings.
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 09:48:00 PM
JR Bertuccio: 10th in So. Modified points
Jul 19 - 11:16 AM
JR Bertuccio: Visit Martin County 150 advance
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 03:53:00 PM
JR Bertuccio: Bush's Beans 150 combo results
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 12:14:00 AM
DNF for Bertuccio in Strutmasters.com 199
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 09:48:00 PM
More JR Bertuccio Player News
