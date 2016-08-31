Halfway through the 2017 Southern Modified Racing Series season JR Bertuccio, of Centerrach N.Y., is 10th in the season long standings.

He has made five of the six races and has three top-10 finishes in those five starts. Bertuccio is a veteran of modified racing; he’s a two-time winner in the now-combined NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour, both of those in 2014.