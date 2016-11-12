Ray Black Jr. Team: SS Green Light Racing-07-NXS Age / DOB: (26) / 5/17/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 135

Latest News Recent News

Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 America's Donuts Chevrolet Camaro) tops the speed chart in the Final Practice session for the XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona Int'l Speedway. He ran a fast lap of 182.035 mph. No. 51 Jeremy Clements, No. 14 J.J. Yeley, No. 11 Blake Koch and No. 40 Timmy Hill round out the top-five of the 16 cars out on the track. The No. 74 Dodge, driven by Mike Harmon, was the slowest in the final practice session.

Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 Scuba Life Chevrolet Camaro) finished 29th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He started 36th on the grid and completed 159 of the 163 laps run. He is 20th in the 2017 NXS Championship standings after this event.

Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 Scuba Life Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 36th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 27th on the grid and completed 103 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Black, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, is 19th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.