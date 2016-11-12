Player Page

Ray Black Jr.

Team: SS Green Light Racing-07-NXS
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/17/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 135

Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 America's Donuts Chevrolet Camaro) tops the speed chart in the Final Practice session for the XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
He ran a fast lap of 182.035 mph. No. 51 Jeremy Clements, No. 14 J.J. Yeley, No. 11 Blake Koch and No. 40 Timmy Hill round out the top-five of the 16 cars out on the track. The No. 74 Dodge, driven by Mike Harmon, was the slowest in the final practice session. Jun 29 - 5:16 PM
