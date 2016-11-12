Ray Black Jr.

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Tool Man Taylor
Jun 29
Daily Dose: Chicago Scrubs
Jun 29
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
Dicey in San Fran
Jun 28
Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid
Jun 28
MLB Power Rankings: Week 13
Jun 27
MLB Live Chat
Jun 27
Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk
Jun 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yankees call up Chris Carter from Triple-A
Update: Dustin Pedroia out with knee injury
Conforto (hand) remains out Thursday night
Avisail Garcia (knee) out of lineup Thursday
Hanley (knee) in Red Sox lineup on Thursday
Kluber whiffs 12 in another dominant outing
X-rays clean on Andrew Cashner's right arm
Marcell Ozuna getting the night off Thursday
Braves finally DFA veteran SP Bartolo Colon
Brewers put Chase Anderson (oblique) on DL
Pollock (groin, quad) won't return this week
Kris Bryant (ankle) expects to avoid the DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Drives and Scoring Notebook
Jun 29
Carr Makes Bank
Jun 28
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
Donald on holdout: 'We'll see what happens'
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
Cowboys DT Irving officially banned 4 games
Retired ILB Zach Orr contemplating comeback
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
Vikings GM says Floyd will remain on roster
Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Blake Griffin to meet with PHX on Sat
Jrue Holiday to meet with the Pelicans first
Blake Griffin may not be ready for opener?
Mo Williams working towards an NBA comeback
Bulls extend qualifying offer to Lauvergne
Woj: Knicks still want to trade Carmelo
SAC declines qualifying offer on Ben McLemore
Chandler Parsons (knee) says he's pain free
Report: LAC hope to re-sign Blake Griffin
Report: Knicks interested in UFA Jeff Teague
Rumor: Carmelo Anthony wants to go to Houston
Report: HOU looking to add another All-Star
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Kris Versteeg close to re-signing
Columbus have bought out Scott Hartnell
Ilya Kovalchuk might end up staying in KHL
Rangers officially re-sign Brendan Smith
Avs agree to 2-year contract with Andrighetto
Mike Condon agrees to 3-year deal with Sens
Patrik Berglund (shoulder) out until December
Report: McDavid could make over $13M per year
NCAA FA Spencer Foo will sign with Calgary
Penguins, Schultz working on long-term deal
Stars acquire Marc Methot from Vegas
Plenty of teams talking to Joe Thornton
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ray Black Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Scott Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 advance
Joey Logano: Daytona Double Duty
'Big Money' hits big jackpot for 3rd time
Jeb Burton paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
Harrison Rhodes ready for Daytona
Garrett Smithley looks for Daytona repeat
Ross Chastain rides momentum into Daytona
Self tests with MDM at LOR; Iowa up next
Weatherman to make 50th ARCA career start
Almirola cleared to test in next 2 weeks
Ryan Sieg: Daytona Double Duty
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wagner catches fire in R1 of the QL National
Kang strikes his way to the top @ QL National
Merritt shares a spot at the top of QLN board
Leishman shares the early lead at QL National
Henley blemish-free at tough TPC Potomac
Waring fires 64 in Paris; leads after day one
Boo Weekley WDs during R1 of QL National
Fleetwood makes fast start at Open de France
Top-ranked and odds-fave Fowler headlines QLN
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
Rahm debuts at 2018 Ryder Cup Paris course
Woodland becomes a dad; WDs from QL National
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Duke hires ex-Purdue interim HC Parker
North Texas loses WR Tyler Wilson to transfer
Sam Darnold not at USC player run practice
Woo: Tanner Lee impressed at Manning Academy
EMU signs HC Creighton to contract extension
Sunderland turns himself in on felony charge
Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty to a felony
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
West Ham aim to bring in new strikers
Aston Villa lead chase for ex-Chelsea captain
WHU defender to join Bolton on loan
Real President claims no Morata talks with MU
Martial repudiates transfer request reports
Aké close to £20M move to Bournemouth
Defoe's delayed Bournemouth deal not derailed
Saints aim to hold onto key personnel
AFC midfielder likely to miss pre-season tour
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Crystal Palace hires de Boer as new manager
Hammers reject bid for Valencia
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ray Black Jr.
Team:
SS Green Light Racing-07-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/17/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 135
Latest News
Recent News
Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 America's Donuts Chevrolet Camaro) tops the speed chart in the Final Practice session for the XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
He ran a fast lap of 182.035 mph. No. 51 Jeremy Clements, No. 14 J.J. Yeley, No. 11 Blake Koch and No. 40 Timmy Hill round out the top-five of the 16 cars out on the track. The No. 74 Dodge, driven by Mike Harmon, was the slowest in the final practice session.
Jun 29 - 5:16 PM
Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 Scuba Life Chevrolet Camaro) finished 29th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
He started 36th on the grid and completed 159 of the 163 laps run. He is 20th in the 2017 NXS Championship standings after this event.
Mar 4 - 5:35 PM
Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 Scuba Life Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 36th place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started 27th on the grid and completed 103 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Black, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, is 19th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 11:41:00 PM
Ray Black Jr. (No. 07 Scuba Life Chevrolet Camaro) finished 27th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX.
He started 24th on the grid and completed 194 of the 200 laps run. Black Jr., who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, is 19th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 02:39:00 PM
Ray Black Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Jun 29 - 5:16 PM
Ray Black Jr.: Rinnai 250 results
Mar 4 - 5:35 PM
DNF for Ray Black Jr. in Phoenix XFINITY race
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 11:41:00 PM
Ray Black Jr.: O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 02:39:00 PM
More Ray Black Jr. Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Larson
42
(1004)
2
C. Elliott
24
(872)
3
C. Bell
804
(823)
4
B. Poole
748
(782)
5
T. Reddick
742
(749)
6
D. Hamlin
11
(744)
7
D. Hemric
721
(718)
8
T. Gilliland
W16
(709)
9
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(701)
10
K. Harvick
4
(667)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Dale Earnhardt Jr. finally has back-to-back top-10s in time to head to a track that he loves.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
»
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
»
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
»
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
»
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
»
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
»
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
»
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
NAS Headlines
»
Ray Black Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
»
Scott Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 advance
»
Joey Logano: Daytona Double Duty
»
'Big Money' hits big jackpot for 3rd time
»
Jeb Burton paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
»
Harrison Rhodes ready for Daytona
»
Garrett Smithley looks for Daytona repeat
»
Ross Chastain rides momentum into Daytona
»
Self tests with MDM at LOR; Iowa up next
»
Weatherman to make 50th ARCA career start
»
Almirola cleared to test in next 2 weeks
»
Ryan Sieg: Daytona Double Duty
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved