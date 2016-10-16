Player Page

Woody Pitkat

Team: Russell Goodale-46-WMT
Age / DOB:  (37) / 7/7/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'2 / 223

Woody Pitkat (No. 46 Riverhead Building Supply Troyer) has three wins, 23 top fives and 62 top 10s in 119 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts.
Finished third in the championship standings in 2015. Last victory came at Stafford in 2015. He is driving for Russell Goodale this season. Mar 15 - 9:23 PM
