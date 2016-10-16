Finished third in the championship standings in 2015. Last victory came at Stafford in 2015. He is driving for Russell Goodale this season.

He started 3rd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Pitkat, who has entered 13 of the 17 NWMT races this year, closed out the season 20th in the 2016 championship standings.

He started 6th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Pitkat, who has entered 12 of the 16 NWMT races so far this season, is currently 21st in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Woody Pitkat (No. 85 Stuart's Automotive Chevrolet) was credited with a 24th place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) F.W. Webb 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, NH).

He started 1st on the grid but it was not a pole. Qualifying was rained out and lineup was set based on practice speeds (he was fastest in practice). He led 21 laps and completed 27 of the 150 laps run before exiting the event (Accident). Pitkat, who competed in 11 of the 15 NWMT races run this season, is 21st in the 2016 championship standings after this event.