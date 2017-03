Justin Bonsignore Team: M3 Racing-51-WMT Age / DOB: (29) / 2/3/1988

Justin Bonsignore (No. 51 Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet) finished second in the 2016 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) championship standings. Has 12 wins, 48 top fives, 65 top 10s and 5 poles in 105 career NWMT races. Captured four wins in 2016, including the season-finale at Thompson. Welcomes Danny Laferriere as new crew chief for this season.

Justin Bonsignore qualified seventh for Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season-ending Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He drove his No. 3 Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet to the lead past Coors Light Pole Award winner Timmy Solomito with 21 laps remaining. Sunday was Bonsignore's fourth win of the season. Former tour champion and current NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Ryan Preece finished second at Thompson, followed by Jimmy Blewett, Donny Lia and Solomito. Doug Coby (clinched 2016 Tour Championship), Woody Pitkat, Eric Goodale, Matt Swanson and Dave Sapienza rounded out the top 10. Swanson began the weekend having already clinched Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Source: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Justin Bonsignore (No. 51 Phoenix Communications, Inc. Chevrolet) led the first practice for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. The 119.732 mph lap was the quickest of the 27 cars out on the track for this session. No. 16 Timmy Solomito, No. 2 Doug Coby, No. 36 David Sapienza and No. 75 Shawn Solomito are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 78 Walter Sutcliffe Jr. was the slowest.